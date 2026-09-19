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English NewsNewsIndiaAkhilesh slams BJP over Modi birthday celebrations, says no 'iota of concern' for public

Akhilesh slams BJP over Modi birthday celebrations, says no 'iota of concern' for public

Lucknow, Sep 18 (PTI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the BJP over celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, asking whether the saffron party had an "iota of concern" for flood victims whose homes have been destroyed and who are facing shortages of relief supplie.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 12:18 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Sep 18 (PTI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the BJP over celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, asking whether the saffron party had an "iota of concern" for flood victims whose homes have been destroyed and who are facing shortages of relief supplies.

Referring to the major bike rally launched from Varanasi to Vagnagar, Yadav took a veiled dig at PM Modi over his appeal to reduce cooking oil use and conserve fuel, asking whether the bikes would not waste fuel purchased with foreign exchange reserves.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "How can anyone light a diya when the lamp itself is submerged in water?" "The people, completely disappointed with the BJP government, are extremely angry and upset that when people's homes have been destroyed, there is nothing but hardship everywhere. There are neither relief supplies nor anyone to ask about them. How can the BJP indulge in the reprehensible act of celebrating?" he said.

"Does the BJP have even an iota of concern for the common people, the poor, the exploited, the deprived and the flood victims?" Yadav asked.

He demanded that the BJP government immediately provide relief material, such as food, water, medicines and other daily necessities to those affected by the floods.

"The BJP government should immediately send relief material for food, water, medicines and other daily necessities, or say that it has nothing to do with the people," he said, ending the post with, "Highly condemnable." Earlier, Yadav had also targeted the BJP over the lighting of diyas at the residence of a Uttar Pradesh district magistrate as part of the 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' initiative held on Thursday evening to mark Modi's birthday.

"Till now, the BJP was criminalising politics; now the BJP is 'bureaucratising' politics," Yadav said in another post.

"The district magistrate should make public the account of the expenditure on the diyas, their oil and wicks and the cost of getting them arranged, and clarify that this was an expenditure from his personal account and not taxpayers' money," he said.

"First the CARE Fund and now the flattery fund...their accounts should be shown. This is the demand of the people," Yadav said.

Taking a further swipe at the diya-lighting exercise, he said, "Under the compulsion to light diyas, one wonders how many hearts must have been burning. Incidentally, not as many diyas were lit, or allowed to be lit, as would break the record of Lucknow based on the number of diyas." "Those who are fighting even for diyas, what light will they bring?" he added.

Yadav also referred to 500 motorcycles, saying, "By the way, will the 500 motorcycles that started from UP-32 and are being sent somewhere not lead to wastage of oil purchased with foreign exchange? Was the appeal only to reduce the use of cooking oil, or also vehicle oil and the oil used in lanterns and diyas?" PTI KIS KSI KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Sep 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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