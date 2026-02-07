‘Akhilesh Should Prepare For 2048 Polls’: UP Minister Keshav Prasad Takes A Jibe At SP Chief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party national president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, saying he should prepare for the 2048 elections instead of 2027.

Maurya said there was “no hope for the SP in the public’s mind until 2047” and described the party’s PDA pitch as “fake” and “torn to shreds”.

Allegations Against SP Rule

The deputy chief minister accused Akhilesh Yadav of practising divisive politics during his tenure as chief minister until 2017.

He alleged that Akhilesh Yadav oppressed Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, promoted casteism and nepotism, and protected “goons, mafias and rioters”. Maurya said the Samajwadi Party had no future in Uttar Pradesh, adding that the Congress too had no future at the Centre until 2048.

Attack On Rahul Gandhi, Congress

Maurya said Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was distressed due to the loss of power and wanted to see his family occupy the Prime Minister’s chair.

“Congressmen are distraught and distraught at the loss of power. Congressmen are using abusive language against the Prime Minister,” he said.

Visit To Kushinagar, Public Address

The deputy chief minister made the remarks during a visit to Tamkuhi in Kushinagar, where he inaugurated a school built by BJP leader Jagdish Mishra and addressed a public meeting.

In his address, Maurya said efforts were underway under the double-engine government to uplift the poor and strengthen women’s empowerment.

Government Schemes Highlighted

Maurya said the Uttar Pradesh government would work to connect three crore “Didis” into self-help groups within a year. He added that efforts were being made to manufacture and market signature products from every district.

He said several states had adopted Uttar Pradesh’s One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, and announced that the government would now introduce a “one district, one dish” canteen initiative.

Voter List Purification And 2027 Polls

Referring to the ongoing voter list purification process, Maurya urged people to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens above 18 years were included in the electoral rolls.

He said the approaching 2027 Assembly elections had alarmed the Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress due to the BJP’s growing strength.

‘Parliament Being Disrupted’

Maurya alleged that attempts were being made to prevent Parliament from functioning and to target the Prime Minister.

He said efforts should be made to ensure the BJP wins all seats in Kushinagar in the 2027 Assembly elections.

‘Only BJP Can Build A Developed India’

The deputy chief minister said forces hostile to the country wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed and claimed that “anti-nationals want to turn India into a pasture”.

He said India had become the world’s fourth-largest economy and would soon become the third.

“To build a developed India and a developed Uttar Pradesh, we must support the BJP,” Maurya said, adding that in a democracy, every section aspired for development and “only the BJP can develop this nation”.