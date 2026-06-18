Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akal Takht declared Punjab CM

Video showed Mann disrespecting Gurus, leading to religious boycott call.

This challenges AAP's crucial Panthic support ahead of 2027 elections.

As Punjab hurtles toward the 2027 assembly elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) confronts its gravest crisis yet. On June 15-16, 2026, the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of the Sikhs, declared Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a “Guru Dokhi” (anti-Guru) and “Khalsa Panth Virodhi” (opponent of the Khalsa Panth). This unprecedented step stems from a verified viral video showing a man resembling Mann in a hotel room, consuming liquor and sprinkling it on photographs of Sikh Gurus and figures like Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Forensic examinations by government-recognised labs confirmed the video was neither AI-generated nor manipulated, contradicting AAP’s earlier claims.

The Akal Takht urged the Sikh community to socially and religiously boycott Mann, framing the act as a profound betrayal of Guru values. This verdict transcends mere symbolism. In a state where Sikhs comprise about 58% of the population and dominate rural Malwa and Majha regions, key AAP strongholds in 2022, the ruling carries deep political weight. Panthic voters, devout and emotionally tied to Sikh institutions, have historically swung elections. AAP’s 2022 landslide (92 of 117 seats, 42% vote share) relied heavily on these voters, disillusioned by the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) failures.

The controversy erupts at a vulnerable moment for AAP. After its 2025 Delhi defeat, the party clings to Punjab as its sole major bastion. Key Rajya Sabha MPs and leaders, including Raghav Chadha, have defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Internal unease brews among Sikh AAP leaders, while opposition parties, Congress, SAD, and an expanding BJP, gain ammunition for mobilisation. Mann’s government passed a stringent anti-sacrilege law in 2026, aiming to address long-standing grievances, yet this too has sparked backlash from the Akal Takht over certain clauses perceived as interfering in religious affairs.

Mann responded defiantly, rejecting the video as “false propaganda” orchestrated by political rivals, particularly SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal. He claimed the person in the footage does not match his build and accused the Akal Takht of political interference. Yet the verdict has opened a direct confrontation between state power and Sikh religious authority, with the Takht summoning the Punjab cabinet and Sikh MLAs for June 29 explanations on both the video and the anti-sacrilege bill. This risks polarising voters in an emotionally charged environment, echoing how a last-minute 2017 controversy involving Arvind Kejriwal and a former Khalistani figure swung sentiment against AAP.

The stakes could not be higher. AAP must navigate this rift without alienating its core Panthic support while defending its governance record on welfare, education, and health. Failure to do so could trigger a major desertion, reshaping Punjab’s political landscape.

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Verdict’s Religious-Political Weight Is A Direct Challenge to AAP’s Authority

For the first time in recent memory, the Akal Takht has branded a sitting Chief Minister a “Guru Dokhi,” urging Sikhs to shun ties with him. Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj cited Mann’s alleged misleading statements to the clergy in January 2026, when he dismissed the video as AI-generated. Forensic reports from labs endorsed by both central and state authorities later authenticated it, prompting the five Singh Sahibans to issue the decree.

This carries immense importance. The Akal Takht is not only a religious body but a moral and temporal guide for Sikhs worldwide. Its verdicts influence community behaviour, including voting patterns in Punjab’s rural heartlands. AAP cannot dismiss this lightly; social and religious boycott calls could erode turnout or shift loyalties among devout voters.

Mann has accused the clergy of acting at the behest of “political masters,” maintaining the video does not depict him. AAP leaders question the forensic process and emphasise the CM’s development focus. However, the Takht’s summons to the entire cabinet (barring Mann in some reports) and Sikh MLAs on June 29 escalates the crisis, forcing government figures into a religious reckoning. This opens a real confrontation: a popularly elected government versus the supreme Sikh institution. Opposition parties demand resignation, invoking the state’s new anti-sacrilege provisions, ironically passed by AAP itself.

The episode highlights AAP’s struggle to balance secular governance with Punjab’s religio-political realities. Previous governments faced similar tensions over sacrilege, but Mann’s case marks a personal and institutional flashpoint.

Panthic Voters and AAP’s 2022 Mandate

Sikhs form roughly 58% of Punjab’s population, with Jat Sikhs and other Panthic groups dominating Malwa-Majha constituencies where AAP swept in 2022. These voters propelled AAP’s victory after rejecting SAD’s decade-long rule, marred by 2015 sacrilege incidents (theft and desecration of Guru Granth Sahib birs in Bargari and elsewhere), unpunished culprits, drug crises, and corruption allegations. SAD’s alliance with the BJP further alienated many.

AAP capitalised by promising justice, good governance, and welfare. It introduced a stringent anti-sacrilege bill in 2025-26, enhancing penalties to life imprisonment for desecration, positioning itself as a protector of Sikh sentiments. Yet this backfired partially; the Akal Takht opposed clauses seen as overreaching into gurdwara management and devotee practices, issuing ultimatums.

Losing Panthic support would devastate AAP. In 2022, the party won massively in rural Sikh belts by framing itself as an alternative to dynastic, corrupt politics. A religious confrontation risks emotional alienation, especially with SAD regrouping on Panthic issues and Congress courting disaffected voters. AAP cannot afford missteps reminiscent of 2017, when late controversies cost it dearly. Without these voters, urban and Dalit support alone may not suffice for 2027.

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Disillusionment with SAD Opened Doors for AAP—Now the Risk of Realignment

Panthic voters turned to AAP in 2022 precisely due to SAD’s failures: the 2015 sacrilege probe dragged on inconclusively under Parkash Singh Badal, with accusations of political interference to shield Dera Sacha Sauda influences. Drug addiction ravaged youth, sand and transport mafias thrived, and governance faltered. AAP’s “Delhi model” of free services, education, and health appealed as a fresh start.

The current controversy risks reversing that shift. If AAP fails to resolve the Akal Takht standoff through dialogue, clarification, or adjustments, it could trigger desertions. Voters may realign toward Congress (seen as a traditional alternative) or a rejuvenated SAD, emphasising Panthic purity. BJP, actively expanding in Punjab and poaching AAP leaders, stands ready to exploit divisions, much as it has with other regional parties elsewhere.

Mann’s government must address sacrilege justice promises more credibly while respecting religious sensitivities. Internal Sikh AAP leaders face unease, complicating unity. Without swift damage control, the 2022 mandate could fragment.

Internal AAP Unease and Opposition Mobilisation: BJP’s Opening

The verdict has sown discomfort among AAP’s Sikh MLAs and ministers, many summoned by the Takht. This creates fertile ground for opposition exploitation. Congress and SAD have launched protests, demanding accountability. BJP, gaining traction post-Delhi and through defections, portrays AAP as disrespectful to Sikh institutions, using the episode to weaken Mann’s government—mirroring its strategies against other opponents.

AAP’s Sikh faces pressure to choose between party loyalty and community sentiment. If key leaders waver, further splits could follow. The party’s welfare narrative, while strong, now competes with a potent religious counter-narrative. Mann’s defiant stance buys time but risks deepening the rift.

Punjab’s politics has always intertwined faith and power. AAP rose by transcending traditional divides through governance. The Akal Takht verdict tests whether it can sustain that appeal amid sacred challenges.

For Bhagwant Mann and AAP, retaining Sikh support demands humility, engagement with institutions and not verbal duels with the Sikh religious leaders, and reaffirmation of Panthic concerns without compromising core promises. Failure could redefine 2027 not as a welfare referendum, but a verdict on religious trust. The coming months will reveal if AAP’s Punjab fortress holds or crumbles under this unprecedented pressure.

Sayantan Ghosh teaches journalism at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata.

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