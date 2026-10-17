Akal Takht declares AAP MLA Giaspura 'Tankhaiya' over alleged objectionable remarks

Amritsar, Oct 16 (PTI): The Akal Takht on Friday declared AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura 'Tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) over his alleged objectionable remarks against Sikh religious institutions and personalities.

According to a statement issued by the Akal Takht secretariat, Giaspura, who represents Payal constituency in Ludhiana district, was denied entry into the secretariat on October 12 when a group of AAP MLAs and leaders visited the religious body over his alleged objectionable remarks against Sikh personalities and institutions in the past.

Giaspura had allegedly told the media outside the secretariat, located in the Darbar Sahib complex, that he faced caste-based discrimination.

The statement said AAP legislators appeared at the secretariat on Friday in compliance with directions issued by the Jathedar Akal Takht Sahib.

They admitted their mistake, acknowledging that despite the Jathedar's directions, they had neither contradicted Giaspura's allegations before the media on October 12 nor clarified that they had not faced any caste-based discrimination and that Giaspura had made inappropriate remarks, it said.

The legislators present on Friday sought forgiveness from the 'Guru Sahib' and clarified that no one has ever been prevented from visiting Akal Takht Sahib based on caste, race or colour.

The AAP MLAs and leaders also said they did not agree with Giaspura's remarks, calling them his personal views.

Earlier, on Monday, a delegation of Punjab AAP MLAs submitted a memorandum to the Akal Takht Secretariat, seeking action against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged entry of Delhi Police into Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the national capital during a protest.

Calling it a grave violation of the sanctity of Sikh religious institutions, the MLAs urged the Akal Takht Jathedar to summon Shah and ensure accountability.

Addressing the media, media adviser at the Akal Takht Secretariat, Jaskaran Singh, on Monday rejected Giaspura's statement alleging he was denied entry on the grounds of caste-based discrimination.

He clarified that Giaspura was stopped because of his alleged past "derogatory, highly objectionable and threatening" remarks against the respected Jathedar Akal Takht and Sikh institutions. PTI JMS SUN VSD RHL

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