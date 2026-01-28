Ajit Pawar’s Old Tweet On Women Pilots Goes Viral After Baramati Plane Crash

An old social media post by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar praising women pilots has resurfaced online following his death in a tragic plane crash near Baramati. The tweet, shared earlier with the hashtag #NCPWomenPower, has triggered an emotional response across platforms as users reflect on its timing. Pawar had written that whenever a helicopter or aircraft lands smoothly, it is because the pilot is a woman, a remark now being widely shared amid nationwide mourning.

‘Smooth Landing Means A Woman Pilot’

In the tweet, Pawar said that smooth landings by helicopters or planes were a sign that a woman was at the controls, applauding their skill and composure. The post, originally meant to highlight women’s contribution to aviation, has gained fresh traction after news of the crash broke on Wednesday.

When we travel by helicopter or plane, if our plane or helicopter lands smoothly, we understand that the pilot is a woman.#NCPWomenPower — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) January 18, 2024

Social media users have described the resurfaced message as poignant, with many sharing screenshots alongside tributes to the late leader.

Emotional Reactions Pour In Online

The viral post has prompted an outpouring of grief and reflection, with several users calling it an eerie coincidence in light of the tragedy. Others praised Pawar for publicly acknowledging women pilots and promoting gender inclusivity in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Ajit Pawar died after his charter aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airfield, killing five others on board. Maharashtra has since declared a public holiday and announced three days of state mourning.

As investigations into the crash continue, Pawar’s message celebrating women in aviation stands out as one of many moments being revisited by supporters and citizens remembering his public life.