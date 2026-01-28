Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAjit Pawar’s Old Tweet On Women Pilots Goes Viral After Baramati Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar’s Old Tweet On Women Pilots Goes Viral After Baramati Plane Crash

In the tweet, Pawar said that smooth landings by helicopters or planes were a sign that a woman was at the controls, applauding their skill and composure.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 06:06 PM (IST)

An old social media post by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar praising women pilots has resurfaced online following his death in a tragic plane crash near Baramati. The tweet, shared earlier with the hashtag #NCPWomenPower, has triggered an emotional response across platforms as users reflect on its timing. Pawar had written that whenever a helicopter or aircraft lands smoothly, it is because the pilot is a woman, a remark now being widely shared amid nationwide mourning.

‘Smooth Landing Means A Woman Pilot’

In the tweet, Pawar said that smooth landings by helicopters or planes were a sign that a woman was at the controls, applauding their skill and composure. The post, originally meant to highlight women’s contribution to aviation, has gained fresh traction after news of the crash broke on Wednesday.

Social media users have described the resurfaced message as poignant, with many sharing screenshots alongside tributes to the late leader.

Emotional Reactions Pour In Online

The viral post has prompted an outpouring of grief and reflection, with several users calling it an eerie coincidence in light of the tragedy. Others praised Pawar for publicly acknowledging women pilots and promoting gender inclusivity in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Ajit Pawar died after his charter aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airfield, killing five others on board. Maharashtra has since declared a public holiday and announced three days of state mourning.

As investigations into the crash continue, Pawar’s message celebrating women in aviation stands out as one of many moments being revisited by supporters and citizens remembering his public life.

Related Video

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Ajit Pawar Death Ajit Pawar Plan Crash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
News
Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources
Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources
Business
ABP Live Deep Dive | Why Did Amazon Lay Off 16,000 Employees? Inside The Company’s Latest Restructuring Move
Why Did Amazon Lay Off 16,000 Employees? Inside The Company’s Latest Restructuring Move
Entertainment
Shreya Ghoshal Says She Is Excited To 'Listen, Hear And Experience' What Arijit Singh Creates Next
Shreya Ghoshal Says She Is Excited To 'Listen, Hear And Experience' What Arijit Singh Creates Next
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | India-EU FTA Is Less About Trade, More About Telling Washington The World Has Options
Opinion
Embed widget