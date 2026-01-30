Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ajit Pawar's Death: Wife Sunetra Pawar's Name Surfaces As Deputy CM As NCP Merger Buzz Grows

Ajit Pawar’s Death: Wife Sunetra Pawar’s Name Surfaces As Deputy CM As NCP Merger Buzz Grows

Subsequently, Ajit Pawar facilitated her entry into the Rajya Sabha. Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as a member of the Upper House on June 25, 2025, and has remained a Rajya Sabha MP since.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 05:12 PM (IST)

Following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, political circles are abuzz with speculation about a possible reunion of the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions. While there are indications that a rapprochement may be explored, there are also signs suggesting that a merger may not be imminent.

Amid this churn, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik made a notable intervention, saying the two NCP factions should now come together. He pointed out that both groups command substantial strength, with a combined tally of 40 MLAs and 10 MPs.

Mahadik also suggested that Sunetra Pawar could be considered for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. “She could work effectively,” he said, noting that she now has experience as a Rajya Sabha member.

Appointment Almost Certain: Sources

Sunetra Pawar’s appointment as Deputy Chief Minister is considered almost certain, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, senior Nationalist Congress Party leaders are expected to arrive in Baramati on Friday. Following discussions with Sunetra Pawar, a meeting of party MLAs will be convened.

At the meeting, a proposal will be moved to elect a party leader and recommend Sunetra Pawar’s appointment as Deputy Chief Minister. A letter of consent signed by the MLAs will then be submitted to the Chief Minister.

The proposal will also be forwarded to the Governor. Once approval is granted, Sunetra Pawar is expected to be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.

NCP Leaders Meet CM Fadnavis

Political activity gathered pace in Maharashtra on Friday (January 30), with senior NCP leaders meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The meeting reportedly lasted around one-and-a-half hours.

Those present included Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, NCP Mumbai chief Sunil Tatkare and Dhananjay Munde, among others. Patel currently serves as the National Working President of the NCP.

Sunetra Pawar’s Political Journey

Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Baramati, where she faced Sharad Pawar’s daughter and Ajit Pawar’s cousin, Supriya Sule. Sule emerged victorious, raising questions at the time about Sunetra Pawar’s political future.

Subsequently, Ajit Pawar facilitated her entry into the Rajya Sabha. Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as a member of the Upper House on June 25, 2025, and has remained a Rajya Sabha MP since.

Merger Plans Before Ajit Pawar’s Death: Sources

Amid ongoing speculation, NCP sources claimed that Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar had reached an understanding on merging the party factions. According to these sources, February 8 had been tentatively set for a formal announcement of the merger.

However, those plans were overtaken by events after Ajit Pawar, aged 66, died in a tragic accident on January 28.

Related Video

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar NCP Merger Ajit Pawar’s Death
