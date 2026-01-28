Ajit Pawar’s Net Worth: Assets, Properties & Financial Legacy He Leaves Behind

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), remained a constant presence in the public eye for decades—both for his political authority and his considerable personal wealth. On Wednesday, January 28, Pawar’s political journey came to a sudden and tragic end when he died in a plane crash while attempting to land at Baramati. The aircraft reportedly lost control, veered off the runway and burst into flames on impact, sending shockwaves across Maharashtra and beyond.

As tributes poured in for the influential leader, attention also returned to another aspect that had frequently drawn scrutiny during his lifetime—his financial profile. Election affidavits and official disclosures over the years had consistently placed Ajit Pawar among the wealthiest politicians in the state.

According to his most recent affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Pawar declared total assets worth around Rs 124 crore, alongside liabilities of approximately Rs 21.39 crore, as per News 18. These figures reflected a steady rise in wealth and pointed to a portfolio dominated by real estate, land holdings and long-term investments.

Real Estate & Land Holdings Dominate Portfolio

Property formed the backbone of Ajit Pawar’s declared assets. He owned four residential properties, including two homes valued at close to Rs 3 crore each, another estimated at around Rs 2 crore, and a fourth property worth about Rs 90 lakh. These holdings highlighted his strong presence in urban real estate.

His wife, Sunetra Pawar, was also a significant contributor to the family’s property wealth. She owned four flats collectively valued at more than Rs 22 crore, reinforcing the Pawar family’s substantial footprint in high-value residential markets.

In addition to housing assets, the couple held large tracts of land. Their agricultural land was valued at roughly Rs 13.21 crore, while non-agricultural land holdings were estimated at nearly Rs 37 crore. The family also owned a commercial building worth over Rs 11 crore, further expanding their immovable asset base.

Ajit Pawar's Net Worth, Investments & Movable Assets

After accounting for liabilities, Ajit Pawar’s net worth stood at approximately Rs 103.16 crore. His affidavits from the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections showed movable assets exceeding Rs 8 crore and immovable assets valued at more than Rs 37 crore.

Beyond land and buildings, his asset list included tractors, silverware, fixed deposits, shares and bonds, indicating a diversified investment strategy. Over the five-year period between 2019 and 2024, his declared wealth increased by nearly Rs 10 crore.

Sunetra Pawar & Past Financial Scrutiny

Sunetra Pawar, currently a Rajya Sabha MP, also disclosed substantial wealth in her affidavit, reporting movable assets of over Rs 14.5 crore and immovable properties valued at around Rs 58.4 crore. Though she maintained a relatively low political profile, her financial standing placed her among the wealthier members of Parliament.

The Pawar family’s finances had earlier come under investigation. In 2021, tax authorities attached properties linked to Ajit Pawar and his relatives worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore as part of a benami property probe. However, in 2024, an appellate tribunal cleared him of the allegations, citing lack of evidence, and ordered the return of the attached assets.

Affidavits

While some media reports suggested Pawar’s assets were valued at Rs 124 crore during the 2025 budget presentation, Election Commission records indicate that the last officially declared figure in 2024 was over Rs 45 crore. With no elections held in 2025 or 2026, no fresh affidavit was filed.

In death, as in life, Ajit Pawar leaves behind not just a formidable political legacy but also a financial profile that remained under constant public and political scrutiny.