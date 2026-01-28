Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Maharashtra Politics Is Nothing Without Dada': Sanjay Raut Mourns Ajit Pawar

In Maharashtra, leaders like Sanjay Raut mourn the loss, emphasising Pawar's significant influence and popularity.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar has sent shockwaves across the state, drawing emotional reactions from leaders across party lines. Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday described Pawar’s demise as a “dark day in Maharashtra politics,” underscoring the towering influence the leader wielded over the state’s political landscape.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday, January 28. The tragedy unfolded suddenly, leaving little time for leaders, colleagues, or supporters to come to terms with the loss. As news of the accident spread, a wave of grief swept across Maharashtra, with political leaders suspending engagements and party workers gathering to mourn the popular mass leader.

Maharashtra Politics Would Be Incomplete: Sanjay Raut 

Expressing his condolences, Sanjay Raut said Maharashtra politics would be incomplete without Ajit Pawar’s presence. “‘Maharashtra politics is nothing without Dada,’” Raut remarked, calling the loss deeply personal for the state’s political fraternity.

Recalling Pawar’s personality and bond with grassroots workers, Raut said, “We were praying for Dada’s safe return. He had an open-hearted personality, every worker loved him. Today, a mountain of sorrow has fallen on Maharashtra.”

Ajit Pawar, widely known as “Dada,” was one of the most influential and recognisable faces in Maharashtra politics, commanding a loyal support base cutting across party affiliations. His sudden death has triggered an outpouring of grief from leaders, party workers, and citizens alike, marking a moment of collective mourning in the state.

ALSO READ: Ajit Pawar & The Pawar Family: Inside Maharashtra’s Most Influential Political Dynasty

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Ajit Pawar die?

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday, January 28.

What was the reaction to Ajit Pawar's death?

His death caused shockwaves across Maharashtra, with leaders expressing grief and suspending engagements. Sanjay Raut called it a 'dark day in Maharashtra politics'.

Who was Ajit Pawar?

Ajit Pawar, also known as 'Dada', was a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister. He was a highly influential figure in state politics.

What did Sanjay Raut say about Ajit Pawar?

Sanjay Raut described Ajit Pawar's passing as a 'dark day' and stated that Maharashtra politics would be incomplete without him. He also highlighted Pawar's open-hearted personality and popularity among workers.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Maharashtra Ajit Pawar
Embed widget