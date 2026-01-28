Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Eyewitness testimonies from near Baramati airport have revealed chilling details of the final moments before the aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed, killing all five people on board and plunging the state into grief. Residents living close to the airport said the Learjet 45 descended suddenly and sharply on Wednesday morning, dropping nearly 100 feet before smashing into the ground. What followed, they said, was an explosion so powerful that it sent shockwaves through nearby villages.

'A Massive Fireball, Then More Explosions’

One eyewitness described the impact in stark terms, saying the aircraft “exploded and burst into a massive fire” the moment it hit the ground. According to locals, four to five secondary explosions followed, intensifying the blaze and making rescue efforts impossible.

"When the aircraft descended, it seemed it would crash and it did. 4-5 more explosions followed," the eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness, who rushed to the site along with several villagers, gave an emotional account of what unfolded next.

"More people came here, and they tried to pull the people out (of the aircraft). But since this was a huge fire, people could not help. Ajit Pawar was onboard and this is really painful for us. I can't describe it in words," eyewitness told ANI.

Visuals from the scene showed twisted wreckage engulfed in flames as smoke billowed into the sky, while emergency responders and stunned locals gathered around the crash site.

Who Was Onboard & What Happened

The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. as the aircraft attempted an emergency landing at Baramati airport. Officials confirmed that five people were onboard: Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer, an attendant, and two crew members—the pilot-in-command and the first officer. None survived the crash.

Pawar was travelling to Baramati to attend a rally for the Zilla Parishad elections. He had participated in a Cabinet Committee meeting in Mumbai the previous day and was returning to his political stronghold when the tragedy struck.

Political Shockwaves & Personal Grief

News of Ajit Pawar’s death sent shockwaves across Maharashtra. Party workers, supporters and senior leaders were seen breaking down as the magnitude of the loss became clear. Former home minister Anil Deshmukh was reportedly unable to issue a statement due to his emotional state.

Pawar’s cousin and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule summed up the collective grief in a single-word post: “Devastated.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally contacted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek updates on the incident. Leaders from across party lines began arriving at the Pawar residence to pay their respects, underlining Ajit Pawar’s stature beyond political divisions.

A State In Mourning

The sudden death of Ajit Pawar—a towering figure in Maharashtra politics known for his deep grassroots connect—has left a void that many say will be difficult to fill. As investigators work to determine the exact cause of the crash, the state continues to mourn a leader whose final journey ended in tragedy, witnessed helplessly by those who stood just yards away.