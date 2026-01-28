'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged conspiracy in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away in a fatal plane crash on Wednesday morning.

"I am very much shocked and saddened to hear the message of Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister. He died this morning in a plane crash. I am really shocked to see the news. There is no safety and security of the people of this country, even the political leaders," said the CM in Kolkata.

"I do not know what the fate of the opposition political parties is, but it was very much with the ruling party. But a few days ago, I came to know that from a social network that somebody from the other party gave a statement that Ajit Pawar is willing to leave the BJP...," she added.

The Trinamool Congress chief also called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the accident.