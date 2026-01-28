Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash

Expressing shock and concern over safety, she called for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the accident.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 01:31 PM (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged conspiracy in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away in a fatal plane crash on Wednesday morning. 

"I am very much shocked and saddened to hear the message of Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister. He died this morning in a plane crash. I am really shocked to see the news. There is no safety and security of the people of this country, even the political leaders," said the CM in Kolkata. 

"I do not know what the fate of the opposition political parties is, but it was very much with the ruling party. But a few days ago, I came to know that from a social network that somebody from the other party gave a statement that Ajit Pawar is willing to leave the BJP...," she added. 

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash LIVE UPDATES

The Trinamool Congress chief also called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the accident. 

 

Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash; Five Onboard, Investigation Underway

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
