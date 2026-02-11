‘Sabotage’ In Ajit Pawar’s Baramati Crash? Rohit Pawar Flags Lapses, Seeks Probe

Days after the fatal plane crash near Baramati that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his nephew and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, hinting at possible lapses and even a larger conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference, Rohit Pawar questioned the aircraft’s condition, last-minute crew changes and the conduct of the main pilot, while criticising what he described as the slow progress of the official investigation.

Questions Over Crew, Aircraft Condition

Rohit alleged that the charter operator, VSR Aviation, may have been negligent in maintaining the aircraft. Referring to cockpit audio from moments before the crash, he said, "As per the details available, co-pilot (Shambavi) Pathak was heard saying 'oh shit! on shit!' moments before the crash. Our objection is not on co-pilot Pathak, but our objection is on the main Pilot (Sumit) Kapoor."

He cited eyewitness accounts claiming the aircraft was flying unusually low and sounded abnormal before stalling. Rohit maintained that his concerns were directed at the primary pilot’s handling of the situation rather than the co-pilot.

Presentation Details & Messages Before Takeoff

During the briefing, Rohit Pawar said that aircraft operated by VSR continue to be used by senior political leaders and public figures. “Even today, our Chief Minister, ministers, and leaders use VSR aircraft. We also learned that Sachin Tendulkar used a VSR aircraft during his visit to Delhi. We believe the aircraft is not maintained properly, and because of this, the 2023 Mumbai accident and Ajit Dada’s accident happened. We request everyone not to use any VSR aircraft, no matter how urgent the situation is,” alleged NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, as per a report on PTI.

Rohit Pawar said, "The plane was scheduled to go to Shamshabad from Baramati and then to Patna. Technically, the flight had no permission for a 'go-around'. The visibility during take-off was 3000 mtrs. As per DGCA rulebook, no aircraft should take-off in visibility less than 5000 mtrs. The aircraft performed a go-around... the backup airport was Pune but the aircraft didn't proceed to Pune, why?"

Political Pushback

Rohit’s remarks have triggered political reactions. Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC criticised him for “sensationalising” the incident and urged that the official investigation be allowed to reach its conclusion. She termed the crash a tragic accident and warned against speculative claims or calls for involving international agencies without concrete evidence.