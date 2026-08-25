NSA Ajit Doval Meets China Vice President Han Zheng Ahead Of Key India-China Border Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NSA Doval met Chinese VP discussing border stability, bilateral ties.

Meeting precedes 25th Special Representatives talks on boundary dispute.

Xi Jinping's potential India BRICS summit visit noted.

Jaishankar stressed border peace essential for India-China ties.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng in Beijing ahead of the 25th round of Special Representatives (SR) talks on the India-China boundary dispute. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen peace and stability along the border.

The meeting comes amid expectations that Chinese President Xi Jinping could travel to New Delhi for the BRICS summit scheduled for September 12-13. While there has been no official confirmation of Xi’s visit, officials on both sides are reportedly hopeful that he will attend.

If Xi travels to India, he could hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit. The two leaders may discuss ways to take bilateral relations forward.

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Doval, Han Zheng Discuss Border Stability

Ahead of the scheduled SR dialogue, Doval and Han Zheng discussed measures to strengthen peace and stability in the border areas. They also exchanged views on improving India-China ties in the economic, political and multilateral spheres in line with existing understandings between the two countries.

Doval travelled to Beijing at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and China’s foreign minister. He will hold the Special Representatives dialogue with Wang Yi on the long-running boundary dispute.

The SR mechanism was established in 2003 to find a comprehensive solution to the 3,488-km India-China boundary dispute.

On 25 August, NSA and Special Representative on the India-China Boundary Question, Shri Ajit Doval called on H.E. Han Zheng, Vice President of the People's Republic of China. Prior to the 25th Round of the SR Talks today, NSA and VP Han discussed ways to strengthen peace &… pic.twitter.com/Mm34aOiAp6 — India in China (@EOIBeijing) August 25, 2026

Jaishankar Stresses Importance Of Border Peace

The latest engagement comes amid renewed focus on the state of India-China relations and the need to maintain peace along the disputed frontier.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, August 22, that peace and stability in the border areas were essential for maintaining good relations with China. His remarks came amid reports of aggressive behaviour by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri region.

Speaking at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum, Jaishankar said India had experienced a particularly difficult period between the summer of 2020 and the end of 2024, largely because of the situation along the border.

He said peace and stability in the border areas were necessary for good bilateral relations, adding that the situation along the boundary would largely determine the broader state of India-China ties.

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China Says Border Situation Generally Stable

China has also maintained that the situation along the India-China border remains stable. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on August 12 that the situation along the China-India boundary was “generally stable”.

The Doval-Han meeting and the 25th round of Special Representatives talks come as India and China seek to stabilise ties while continuing discussions on the unresolved boundary dispute.