Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Air Unbreathable, Water Undrinkable': Hotmail Co-Founder Sabeer Bhatia Questions India's Economic Growth

'Air Unbreathable, Water Undrinkable': Hotmail Co-Founder Sabeer Bhatia Questions India's Economic Growth

Sabeer Bhatia criticised India’s economic rise, questioning its value as pollution worsens and basic living conditions decline. His comments reignited debate amid Delhi’s hazardous air quality levels.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian-origin entrepreneur and Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has reignited a national debate by questioning the real impact of India’s much-touted economic ascent. In a blunt post on X, he argued that the country’s growing GDP means little if citizens still struggle with the fundamentals of a dignified life.

“Air Is Unbreathable, Water Undrinkable”

Bhatia didn’t mince words. “Air is unbreathable. Water is undrinkable. Food is adulterated. What’s the point of becoming the 4th largest economy if people can’t even live with dignity?” he wrote, pointing to long-standing concerns around pollution, public health, and civic infrastructure.

His comments resonated with many who feel that the country’s economic milestones often overshadow the daily hardships faced by millions. From toxic air to unsafe water and deteriorating infrastructure, Bhatia’s remarks cast a spotlight on the gap between macroeconomic success and everyday lived reality.

“Where’s the Prosperity on the Streets?”

In another post, Bhatia questioned the visible signs of progress that should accompany rising GDP. “Everyone’s gloating about India becoming the 4th largest economy. But where’s the prosperity on the streets? Why are so many still desperate to leave? GDP rankings mean little if people don’t feel the progress. What gives?” he wrote.

His criticism has stirred debate on whether economic growth is translating into improved quality of life, or simply boosting numbers on paper.

Delhi’s Toxic Air Crisis Deepens

Bhatia’s remarks land at a time when Delhi is grappling with yet another severe pollution episode. The capital’s air quality has plunged to hazardous levels, with no relief in sight despite recent government interventions.

A costly cloud-seeding experiment aimed at artificially inducing rain failed to bring the expected respite. On Friday morning, Delhi woke up to an Air Quality Index of 455, according to aqi.in, equivalent to inhaling nearly 11 cigarettes a day.

Different monitoring systems reported varying numbers, with the Early Warning System for Delhi showing an AQI of 373 at 5:30 am. Such variations stem from differences in monitoring parameters, station locations, and sampling devices.

Pollution Levels Far Above Global Limits

The city’s PM2.5 concentration hovered around 280 μg/m³, while PM10 levels reached 370 μg/m³. For comparison, the World Health Organization recommends a 24-hour exposure limit of just 15 μg/m³ for PM2.5 and 45 μg/m³ for PM10, standards Delhi exceeded many times over.

Amid the worsening conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-3), triggered when AQI readings reach or threaten the 401–450 range.

Debate Over Migration and Prosperity

Bhatia also touched upon the rising trend of Indians leaving the country in search of better prospects. Responding to him, one user argued that migration is a global phenomenon, not a uniquely Indian issue.

“Migration happens everywhere… You can’t have 1.45 billion people stay at one place. You yourself moved out long back! You were the first of the despos!” the user wrote, reflecting the mix of frustration and defensiveness that often surfaces in such discussions.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Air Quality India Economy GDP Growth Toxic Air Sabeer Bhatia Pollution Crisis
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Summit
PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Summit
World
Fire At UN COP30 Venue In Brazil Injures 21; Key Climate Talks Halted As Thousands Evacuated
Fire At UN COP30 Venue In Brazil Injures 21; Key Climate Talks Halted: Video
Delhi NCR
Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide
Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide
Cities
Leadership Change Buzz Gains Pace In Karnataka As Shivakumar Loyalists Rush To Delhi
Leadership Change Buzz Gains Pace In Karnataka As Shivakumar Loyalists Rush To Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget