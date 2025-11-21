Indian-origin entrepreneur and Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has reignited a national debate by questioning the real impact of India’s much-touted economic ascent. In a blunt post on X, he argued that the country’s growing GDP means little if citizens still struggle with the fundamentals of a dignified life.

“Air Is Unbreathable, Water Undrinkable”

Bhatia didn’t mince words. “Air is unbreathable. Water is undrinkable. Food is adulterated. What’s the point of becoming the 4th largest economy if people can’t even live with dignity?” he wrote, pointing to long-standing concerns around pollution, public health, and civic infrastructure.

Air is unbreathable. Water is undrinkable. Food is adulterated. Infrastructure is crumbling.

What’s the point of becoming the 4th largest economy if people can’t even live with dignity? — Sabeer Bhatia (@sabeer) November 13, 2025

His comments resonated with many who feel that the country’s economic milestones often overshadow the daily hardships faced by millions. From toxic air to unsafe water and deteriorating infrastructure, Bhatia’s remarks cast a spotlight on the gap between macroeconomic success and everyday lived reality.

“Where’s the Prosperity on the Streets?”

In another post, Bhatia questioned the visible signs of progress that should accompany rising GDP. “Everyone’s gloating about India becoming the 4th largest economy. But where’s the prosperity on the streets? Why are so many still desperate to leave? GDP rankings mean little if people don’t feel the progress. What gives?” he wrote.

Everyone’s gloating about India becoming the 4th largest economy. But where’s the prosperity on the streets?Why are so many still desperate to leave? GDP rankings mean little if people don’t feel the progress. What gives? — Sabeer Bhatia (@sabeer) May 25, 2025

His criticism has stirred debate on whether economic growth is translating into improved quality of life, or simply boosting numbers on paper.

Delhi’s Toxic Air Crisis Deepens

Bhatia’s remarks land at a time when Delhi is grappling with yet another severe pollution episode. The capital’s air quality has plunged to hazardous levels, with no relief in sight despite recent government interventions.

A costly cloud-seeding experiment aimed at artificially inducing rain failed to bring the expected respite. On Friday morning, Delhi woke up to an Air Quality Index of 455, according to aqi.in, equivalent to inhaling nearly 11 cigarettes a day.

Different monitoring systems reported varying numbers, with the Early Warning System for Delhi showing an AQI of 373 at 5:30 am. Such variations stem from differences in monitoring parameters, station locations, and sampling devices.

Pollution Levels Far Above Global Limits

The city’s PM2.5 concentration hovered around 280 μg/m³, while PM10 levels reached 370 μg/m³. For comparison, the World Health Organization recommends a 24-hour exposure limit of just 15 μg/m³ for PM2.5 and 45 μg/m³ for PM10, standards Delhi exceeded many times over.

Amid the worsening conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-3), triggered when AQI readings reach or threaten the 401–450 range.

Debate Over Migration and Prosperity

Bhatia also touched upon the rising trend of Indians leaving the country in search of better prospects. Responding to him, one user argued that migration is a global phenomenon, not a uniquely Indian issue.

“Migration happens everywhere… You can’t have 1.45 billion people stay at one place. You yourself moved out long back! You were the first of the despos!” the user wrote, reflecting the mix of frustration and defensiveness that often surfaces in such discussions.