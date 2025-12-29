Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Deep Dive: Receiving an air quality alert on your phone can be alarming, especially when pollution levels are already visible in the air you breathe. With cities like Delhi facing extremely high AQI levels, understanding these alerts is no longer optional. Air quality alerts are created to warn people before pollution starts affecting their health in serious ways. They help citizens know when to step outside safely and when to stay indoors.

Knowing what each alert level means allows people to take timely precautions and reduce health risks during severe pollution days.

Green & Yellow Air Quality Alert: What It Means

A green air quality alert means the air is clean and safe. AQI levels between 0 and 50 fall under this category, with little to no health risk for anyone.

A yellow alert means air quality is acceptable but not perfect. AQI levels range from 51 to 100, and while most people are safe, those sensitive to pollution may feel slight discomfort.

This includes children, elderly individuals, or people with breathing conditions. Daily activities can continue, but awareness is important.

What Is Orange Alert?

An orange air quality alert signals unhealthy air for sensitive groups. AQI levels between 101 and 150 fall under this category.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visibility in the national capital is affected as a layer of toxic smog engulfs the city. CPCB claims that the AQI in the area is at '318', categorised as 'Very Poor'.



(Visuals from Dwarka) pic.twitter.com/7r2mtzBY9Y — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2025

People with asthma, lung issues, heart disease, pregnant women, and children are more likely to experience health effects like coughing, breathing difficulty, or chest discomfort.

While the general public may not feel immediate effects, outdoor activities should be limited, especially for long durations. This is usually the stage where authorities start advising caution.

What About Red, Purple & Maroon Alerts?

A red alert means the air is unhealthy for everyone. Sensitive groups face serious risks, while even healthy individuals may experience minor health problems.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visibility in the national capital is affected as a layer of dense fog engulfs the city.



(Visuals from Dhaula Kuan) pic.twitter.com/d5LVjVKx7v — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2025

Purple alerts indicate very unhealthy air that can severely affect the entire population.

Maroon alerts are the most dangerous, marking hazardous conditions and public health emergencies. At this level, everyone is likely to suffer health effects, and outdoor exposure should be avoided completely.

Why Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Is Important

Air quality alerts mainly track outdoor pollution, but most people spend nearly 90% of their time indoors. Indoor air can also be polluted by carbon dioxide, mould, formaldehyde, asbestos, and radon. Government alerts cannot measure these indoor pollutants.

This is why homes, offices, and buildings must use indoor air quality monitors. Monitoring indoor air helps reduce long-term health risks and ensures safer living and working spaces during high pollution periods.