Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaABP Live Deep Dive: Got An Air Quality Alert On Your Phone? Here’s What Each Colour Means For Your Health

ABP Live Deep Dive: Got An Air Quality Alert On Your Phone? Here’s What Each Colour Means For Your Health

Air quality alerts warn people about rising pollution levels. From green to maroon, each alert shows how dangerous the air is and when outdoor exposure can seriously harm your health.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Deep Dive: Receiving an air quality alert on your phone can be alarming, especially when pollution levels are already visible in the air you breathe. With cities like Delhi facing extremely high AQI levels, understanding these alerts is no longer optional. Air quality alerts are created to warn people before pollution starts affecting their health in serious ways. They help citizens know when to step outside safely and when to stay indoors. 

Knowing what each alert level means allows people to take timely precautions and reduce health risks during severe pollution days.

Green & Yellow Air Quality Alert: What It Means

A green air quality alert means the air is clean and safe. AQI levels between 0 and 50 fall under this category, with little to no health risk for anyone. 

A yellow alert means air quality is acceptable but not perfect. AQI levels range from 51 to 100, and while most people are safe, those sensitive to pollution may feel slight discomfort. 

This includes children, elderly individuals, or people with breathing conditions. Daily activities can continue, but awareness is important.

What Is Orange Alert? 

An orange air quality alert signals unhealthy air for sensitive groups. AQI levels between 101 and 150 fall under this category. 

People with asthma, lung issues, heart disease, pregnant women, and children are more likely to experience health effects like coughing, breathing difficulty, or chest discomfort. 

While the general public may not feel immediate effects, outdoor activities should be limited, especially for long durations. This is usually the stage where authorities start advising caution.

What About Red, Purple & Maroon Alerts?

A red alert means the air is unhealthy for everyone. Sensitive groups face serious risks, while even healthy individuals may experience minor health problems. 

Purple alerts indicate very unhealthy air that can severely affect the entire population. 

Maroon alerts are the most dangerous, marking hazardous conditions and public health emergencies. At this level, everyone is likely to suffer health effects, and outdoor exposure should be avoided completely.

Why Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Is Important

Air quality alerts mainly track outdoor pollution, but most people spend nearly 90% of their time indoors. Indoor air can also be polluted by carbon dioxide, mould, formaldehyde, asbestos, and radon. Government alerts cannot measure these indoor pollutants.

This is why homes, offices, and buildings must use indoor air quality monitors. Monitoring indoor air helps reduce long-term health risks and ensures safer living and working spaces during high pollution periods.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
News INDIA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
Cities
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget