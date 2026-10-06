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Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Charge As New Chief Of The Air Staff
Commissioned into the IAF fighter stream in December 1986, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College.
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