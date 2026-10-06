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English NewsNewsIndiaAir Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Charge As New Chief Of The Air Staff

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Charge As New Chief Of The Air Staff

Commissioned into the IAF fighter stream in December 1986, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 07:02 PM (IST)

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has assumed charge as the new Chief of the Air Staff, taking over leadership of the Indian Air Force.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Air Force Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit New Air Marshal
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