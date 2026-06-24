Air India Plane Takes Wrong Turn, Ends Up Facing IndiGo Aircraft At Ahmedabad Airport

Two passenger aircraft came face-to-face on a taxiway at Ahmedabad Airport on Wednesday evening after an Air India flight reportedly took a wrong turn while taxiing. The incident involved an Air India aircraft arriving from Mumbai and an IndiGo flight preparing to depart for Mumbai. While the aircraft ended up on the same taxiway, no collision occurred as a safe distance was maintained between them. Airport authorities managed the situation and both aircraft were safely handled without any impact on passengers or crew.

Wrong Turn

The incident occurred at around 8 pm when Air India flight AI2493 arrived in Ahmedabad from Mumbai. The aircraft had been instructed to proceed to Stand 34L after landing.

However, while taxiing, the aircraft reportedly took an incorrect turn and moved onto the path of an IndiGo flight operating on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route.

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Collision Avoided

As the two aircraft came face-to-face on the taxiway, air traffic authorities instructed the IndiGo aircraft to stop and give way.

The Air India aircraft was subsequently pushed back and guided to its designated parking bay. No collision took place as sufficient distance remained between the two aircraft throughout the incident.

Air India acknowledged that an error occurred while the aircraft was taxiing. The airline maintained that the safety of passengers and crew was never compromised.

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