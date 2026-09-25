Air India Pilot Fails Pre-Flight Alcohol Test Before Zurich-Delhi Flight, Suspended

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Earlier pilot tested positive for marijuana after flight incident.

An Air India first officer has been suspended after failing a pre-flight alcohol screening at Zurich Airport on September 6, in the latest substance-related incident involving the airline's flight crew. The pilot was removed from duty shortly before the scheduled departure to Delhi, while a secondary test result is awaited.

The incident comes weeks after another Air India pilot tested positive for marijuana following a Phuket-Delhi flight during which the aircraft experienced a sudden drop in altitude that left several passengers and crew members injured.

Pilot Removed Before Takeoff

According to officials, the first officer was taken off flight AI 151 after authorities suspected that he had consumed alcohol before operating the flight. He failed the initial alcohol screening conducted at Zurich Airport. A second test was subsequently carried out, but its result is still awaited, as per reports.

The pilot was sent back to India as a passenger and has been suspended pending the outcome of a final medical examination.

The incident also disrupted the flight schedule. AI 151, which was scheduled to fly to Delhi, was delayed by a day and eventually operated the following day.

ALSO READ: Sahil Wakode's Locked iPhone Becomes Key Hurdle In IIT Bombay Death Probe

Air India Cites Safety

Air India said it follows a zero-tolerance approach towards violations of safety and regulatory requirements. It said: "Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of safety, regulatory or company protocols. Any confirmed breach is dealt with firmly and action in accordance with regulatory requirements and company policy is enforced."

The airline said it had reiterated to its flight crew the importance of safety, professionalism and compliance. It added that the airline conducts regular awareness and compliance training, mandates testing for psychoactive substances and can impose disciplinary action beyond minimum regulatory requirements.

Earlier Marijuana Case

The latest incident follows an earlier case involving another Air India pilot who tested positive for marijuana after operating flight AI-2379 from Phuket to Delhi.

The flight, an Airbus A320neo, was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members when it experienced a sudden altitude drop of around 300 feet over Odisha on August 4.

More than 20 passengers and four crew members were injured in the incident. The aircraft subsequently landed safely in Delhi.

The pilot later tested positive for marijuana twice and was dismissed by Air India.

ALSO READ: Israel Envoy Offers Starlink Device To Iranian Diplomat At UN, Gets No Response: 'Can Be Useful To Get Freedom'

Pilot Cited Medication

In a subsequent statement on flight safety, the pilot attributed his condition to prescribed medication he had been taking for sleep difficulties.

He also said that during a layover, after struggling to sleep, he had tried light physical activity, including walking, in an attempt to help himself rest.