HomeNewsIndiaAir India Pilot Offloaded In Canada Over Alcohol Concerns Before Vancouver-Delhi Flight

Air India Pilot Offloaded In Canada Over Alcohol Concerns Before Vancouver-Delhi Flight

Suspicious behavior reported by a duty-free staff led to his detention. Air India replaced him, causing a two-hour delay. The DGCA is investigating, and the pilot is off duty.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: ayeshaf | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
An Air India pilot was removed from duty just before an international flight at Vancouver airport after concerns were raised about his fitness to operate the aircraft. The incident occurred on December 23, 2025, when Air India flight AI-186 was scheduled to depart from Vancouver for Delhi.

Airport authorities in Canada flagged the issue during pre-departure checks, raising objections over the pilot’s fitness. Following concerns about his behaviour, the pilot was separated for further questioning and later detained. Acting on safety protocols, Air India immediately offloaded the pilot and deployed an alternate crew member, resulting in a temporary delay to the flight.

Pilot Removed, Alternate Crew Deployed

According to reports, the ultra-long-haul flight was operated by multiple pilots working in shifts. After the pilot was offloaded, Air India arranged a replacement to minimise inconvenience to passengers. The flight eventually departed around two hours behind schedule and later proceeded to Vienna, from where a fresh crew took over for the onward journey to Delhi.

Air India sources said the airline is fully cooperating with Canadian authorities. Pending completion of the inquiry, the concerned pilot has been taken off flying duties.

Canadian Authorities Raised Fitness Objections

As per a report cited by The Times of India, a duty-free staff member at Vancouver airport noticed suspicious behaviour involving the pilot during a purchase at the store. The matter was reported to Canadian authorities, who subjected the pilot to further checks. He was subsequently detained for inquiry after failing the assessment.

In an official statement, Air India confirmed that the delay was caused by the offloading of a cockpit crew member following concerns raised by Canadian authorities regarding fitness for duty. The airline said an alternate pilot was rostered in line with safety protocols.

DGCA Informed, Probe Underway

Air India expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and reiterated that it is extending full cooperation to local authorities. The airline said the matter has been reported to India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is also examining the case.

The airline underlined that it follows a zero-tolerance policy toward violations of safety rules and regulations, reaffirming that passenger safety remains its highest priority.

Input By : Varun Bhasin

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Air India Canada Vancouver
