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English NewsNewsIndiaAir India Phuket-Delhi Flight Row: Pilot Tested Positive For Psychoactive Substance

Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Row: Pilot Tested Positive For Psychoactive Substance

The Pilot-in-Command of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that suddenly lost around 300 feet of altitude on August 4 tested positive for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory test, according to the AAIB's preliminary report.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air India flight lost 292 feet altitude, injuring 24.
  • Aircraft experienced total hydraulic system failure during the incident.
  • Pilot-in-command tested positive for a psychoactive substance.
  • Investigation continues, cause of altitude loss remains undetermined.

The pilot-in-command of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that suddenly lost around 300 feet of altitude has tested positive for a psychoactive substance, according to the preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The report said the Pilot-in-Command was found "non-negative" for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory test. The AAIB described the finding as a "serious concern" and recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) take appropriate action on priority.

The Air India flight, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a sudden altitude drop while flying over Odisha. The incident left 20 passengers and four cabin crew members injured and triggered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the loss of altitude.

What the AAIB Preliminary Report Found

According to the preliminary report, the aircraft lost all three hydraulic systems while cruising at 36,000 feet. The green hydraulic system failed first, followed seconds later by the blue and yellow systems.

The hydraulic failures caused the autopilot to disengage and triggered a brief stall warning. During the resulting altitude upset, the aircraft climbed 372 feet before dropping 292 feet from its assigned level. The hydraulic systems recovered within seconds, allowing the flight-control surfaces to return to normal.

No adverse weather was reported by either the flight crew or air traffic control at the time of the incident. The sudden movement caused damage inside the cabin, including damage to overhead bins, ceiling panels and an emergency exit handle.

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Passengers Injured as Flight Continued to Delhi

The seat-belt signs were switched off when the sudden altitude change occurred, leaving passengers and crew vulnerable to the abrupt movement. Twenty passengers and four cabin crew members were injured during the incident.

Despite the injuries and the disruption onboard, the flight continued to Delhi rather than diverting to the nearest airport.

The incident was subsequently investigated by the AAIB, with investigators examining both the technical circumstances surrounding the altitude upset and other factors connected with the flight.

Cause of Altitude Loss Still Not Established

Investigators have recovered the aircraft's flight recorders, with data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) now with the AAIB for analysis.

Airbus experts have also inspected the aircraft, while hydraulic components and samples have been sent for testing. The investigation into the technical and other aspects of the incident remains underway.

The AAIB has not yet established the cause of the incident. It said the final findings will depend on further analysis of flight recorder data and other evidence gathered during the investigation.

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AAIB Flags Pilot's Psychoactive Substance Test

Separately, the preliminary report highlighted the Pilot-in-Command's psychoactive substance test. The pilot was initially found non-negative and the result was subsequently confirmed in a confirmatory test.

"The confirmation of use of a psychoactive substance is a serious concern," the AAIB said, recommending that the DGCA take appropriate action on priority.

The finding is now part of the broader investigation into the incident. However, the preliminary report has not established that the psychoactive substance finding caused the aircraft's sudden altitude change.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the preliminary report reveal about the pilot-in-command of the Air India flight?

The Pilot-in-Command tested positive for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory test. The AAIB described this as a

What technical issues did the Air India flight experience during the incident?

The aircraft lost all three hydraulic systems while cruising at 36,000 feet, causing the autopilot to disengage and triggering a brief stall warning. It dropped 292 feet before systems recovered.

Were there any injuries, and did the flight divert after the incident?

Yes, 20 passengers and four cabin crew members were injured, as the seat-belt signs were off. Despite the injuries onboard, the flight continued to Delhi rather than diverting.

Has the cause of the sudden altitude loss been determined?

No, the AAIB has not yet established the cause of the incident. The final findings will depend on further analysis of flight recorder data and other evidence gathered during the investigation.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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Air India AAIB
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