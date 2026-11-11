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English NewsNewsIndia‘Hijack Alert’ Found On Air India Flight With 147 Passengers, Moved To Isolation Bay In Kolkata

‘Hijack Alert’ Found On Air India Flight With 147 Passengers, Moved To Isolation Bay In Kolkata

An alert was sounded immediately and passengers were taken off the aircraft. Security personnel, fire brigade staff and bomb squad members were deployed to search the airport as part of the standard procedure.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 12:46 PM (IST)

A Mumbai-bound Air India flight carrying 147 passengers was moved to an isolation bay at Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning after the cabin crew found a suspected hijack alert written on a toilet mirror shortly before takeoff, airport police said.

The incident took place around 10.20 am when the pilot of Flight AI 772 was preparing for takeoff. Cabin crew members noticed the message, which was possibly written with lipstick, on the aircraft's toilet mirror, an airport police officer told Hindustan Times, requesting anonymity.

An alert was immediately sounded and the aircraft was moved to the isolation bay in accordance with security protocols.

“Security, fire brigade personnel and members of the bomb squad have been deployed to search the airport as part of normal procedure. The passengers have been taken out of their aircraft,” the police officer said.

The authorities launched the security checks following the discovery of the message. The passengers were evacuated from the aircraft as security personnel began the search.

The incident is developing, and further details are awaited.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Kolkata News Hijack Alert
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