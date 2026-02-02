Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAir India Grounds London-Bengaluru Flight After Fuel Control Switch Fault Detected

Air India Grounds London-Bengaluru Flight After Fuel Control Switch Fault Detected

Air India said that on the regulator’s directions, inspections had already been conducted across its entire Boeing 787 fleet, with no systemic issues found.

By : Mritunjay Singh | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 12:37 AM (IST)
A technical snag forced Air India to ground Flight AI-132 on Monday after a potential fault was detected in the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The aircraft was scheduled to operate from London to Bengaluru when a pilot reported the issue during pre-flight checks. The airline said it immediately withdrew the aircraft from service and began a detailed inspection, underlining that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

Airline Responds, DGCA Informed

In a statement, Air India said a possible malfunction was flagged in the fuel control switch, prompting the aircraft to be grounded while further checks are carried out in coordination with the original equipment manufacturer.

The airline confirmed it has informed India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It added that, on the regulator’s directions, inspections had already been conducted across its entire Boeing 787 fleet, with no systemic issues found.

“Safety of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority,” the carrier said, stressing that precautionary action was taken as soon as the report surfaced.

Switch Failed To Stay In ‘Run’ Mode

According to a press note circulated by Safety Matters Foundation, the crew of aircraft VT-ANX observed that the left engine’s fuel control switch failed to remain locked in the “run” position during engine start-up, instead drifting towards “cut-off”.

The note warned that under specific conditions, such a fault could potentially lead to unintended engine shutdown during flight-making immediate grounding essential.

Echoes Of Ahmedabad Crash Investigation

The incident comes months after a fatal Air India crash near Ahmedabad, where fuel switch malfunction was cited as a key factor. In its findings, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said both engines on the Ahmedabad-London service lost fuel flow shortly after take-off, causing a loss of thrust.

Cockpit recordings revealed confusion between pilots over whether the switches had been turned off, while investigators also noted a sensor issue detected before departure.

Air India said it continues to cooperate fully with regulators and manufacturers as investigations proceed, reiterating that enhanced monitoring remains in place across its wide-body fleet.

Published at : 02 Feb 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
