An Air India flight arriving from Delhi experienced a bird strike while landing at Raipur Airport on Wednesday morning. The situation was handled according to established safety procedures.
Air India Flight Suffers Bird Hit During Landing At Raipur Airport
An Air India flight from Delhi was struck by a bird while landing in Raipur before resuming operations after mandatory checks.
- Air India flight from Delhi hit bird landing Raipur.
- Situation handled safely, no injuries reported to passengers.
- Aircraft cleared for onward journey after safety inspection.
An Air India flight arriving from Delhi experienced a bird strike while landing at Raipur Airport on Wednesday morning, airport authorities confirmed.
The incident occurred during the aircraft's approach and landing phase at the Chhattisgarh capital's airport. Despite the bird hit, officials said the situation was handled according to established safety procedures and the aircraft was later cleared to continue its scheduled journey.
No injuries to passengers or crew have been reported.
Air India Flight Bird Hit
According to airport authorities, the Air India aircraft was struck by a bird while landing at Raipur Airport after completing its journey from Delhi.
Bird strikes are a known aviation hazard and can occur during take-off, landing or low-altitude flight operations when aircraft encounter birds near airport zones.
“An Air India flight was hit by a bird during landing at Raipur Airport this morning. The flight was coming to Raipur from Delhi. After completing the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the flight took off for its destination,” the Raipur Airport Authority said.
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The inspection process typically includes checks for any visible damage to critical aircraft components, particularly the engines, fuselage and landing gear, before clearance is granted for further operations.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the Air India flight at Raipur Airport?
Were there any injuries from the bird strike?
No injuries to passengers or crew have been reported. Officials confirmed the incident was handled according to established safety procedures.
Did the Air India flight continue its journey after the bird strike?
Yes, after completing the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and inspection, the flight was cleared to continue its scheduled journey and took off for its destination.