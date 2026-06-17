Air India Flight Suffers Bird Hit During Landing At Raipur Airport

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India flight from Delhi hit bird landing Raipur.

Situation handled safely, no injuries reported to passengers.

Aircraft cleared for onward journey after safety inspection.

An Air India flight arriving from Delhi experienced a bird strike while landing at Raipur Airport on Wednesday morning, airport authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred during the aircraft's approach and landing phase at the Chhattisgarh capital's airport. Despite the bird hit, officials said the situation was handled according to established safety procedures and the aircraft was later cleared to continue its scheduled journey.

No injuries to passengers or crew have been reported.

Air India Flight Bird Hit

According to airport authorities, the Air India aircraft was struck by a bird while landing at Raipur Airport after completing its journey from Delhi.

Bird strikes are a known aviation hazard and can occur during take-off, landing or low-altitude flight operations when aircraft encounter birds near airport zones.

“An Air India flight was hit by a bird during landing at Raipur Airport this morning. The flight was coming to Raipur from Delhi. After completing the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the flight took off for its destination,” the Raipur Airport Authority said.

ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Indian Air Force Airlifts Question Exam Papers To 18 Sites Nationwide

The inspection process typically includes checks for any visible damage to critical aircraft components, particularly the engines, fuselage and landing gear, before clearance is granted for further operations.