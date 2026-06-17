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HomeNewsIndiaAir India Flight Suffers Bird Hit During Landing At Raipur Airport

Air India Flight Suffers Bird Hit During Landing At Raipur Airport

An Air India flight from Delhi was struck by a bird while landing in Raipur before resuming operations after mandatory checks.

Reported By : Bharathi SP | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air India flight from Delhi hit bird landing Raipur.
  • Situation handled safely, no injuries reported to passengers.
  • Aircraft cleared for onward journey after safety inspection.

An Air India flight arriving from Delhi experienced a bird strike while landing at Raipur Airport on Wednesday morning, airport authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred during the aircraft's approach and landing phase at the Chhattisgarh capital's airport. Despite the bird hit, officials said the situation was handled according to established safety procedures and the aircraft was later cleared to continue its scheduled journey.

No injuries to passengers or crew have been reported.

Air India Flight Bird Hit

According to airport authorities, the Air India aircraft was struck by a bird while landing at Raipur Airport after completing its journey from Delhi.

Bird strikes are a known aviation hazard and can occur during take-off, landing or low-altitude flight operations when aircraft encounter birds near airport zones.

“An Air India flight was hit by a bird during landing at Raipur Airport this morning. The flight was coming to Raipur from Delhi. After completing the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the flight took off for its destination,” the Raipur Airport Authority said.

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The inspection process typically includes checks for any visible damage to critical aircraft components, particularly the engines, fuselage and landing gear, before clearance is granted for further operations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Air India flight at Raipur Airport?

An Air India flight arriving from Delhi experienced a bird strike while landing at Raipur Airport on Wednesday morning. The situation was handled according to established safety procedures.

Were there any injuries from the bird strike?

No injuries to passengers or crew have been reported. Officials confirmed the incident was handled according to established safety procedures.

Did the Air India flight continue its journey after the bird strike?

Yes, after completing the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and inspection, the flight was cleared to continue its scheduled journey and took off for its destination.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raipur Breaking News ABP Live Air India Bird Strike
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