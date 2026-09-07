Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India flight returned to Kochi, engine oil quantity dropping.

Crew performed FORDEC assessment, deciding return to Kochi.

Engine 1 shut down before safe landing at Kochi.

An Air India Express Boeing 737 operating flight IX 415 from Kochi to Abu Dhabi was forced to turn back to Kochi after the crew detected a rapid drop in the oil quantity of Engine 1 during the flight, news agency ANI reported.

The aircraft was around 50 minutes into the flight and flying at an altitude of approximately 36,000 feet when the pilot and co-pilot noticed that the engine oil quantity was falling rapidly.

As the oil level continued to drop, the crew assessed the situation and decided to abandon the Abu Dhabi sector and return to Kochi, according to sources.

Crew Carries Out FORDEC Assessment

The flight crew carried out a FORDEC assessment after noticing the rapid decline in Engine 1 oil quantity.

FORDEC is a decision-making process used by flight crews to assess available facts and options during an emergency or abnormal situation before deciding on a course of action.

During the assessment, the oil quantity in Engine 1 continued to fall. The crew subsequently decided that returning to Kochi was the safest course of action rather than continuing towards Abu Dhabi.

Engine 1 Shut Down Before Safe Landing

Sources said the crew later shut down Engine 1 after its oil pressure entered the danger zone.

The aircraft was then safely landed at Cochin International Airport.

The incident occurred shortly after the Boeing 737 had departed Kochi for Abu Dhabi, with the technical issue emerging around 50 minutes into the flight.