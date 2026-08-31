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English NewsNewsIndiaAir India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad After ‘Bomb’ Note Found In Lavatory

Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad After ‘Bomb’ Note Found In Lavatory

Air India Express Dammam-Delhi flight with 32 passengers landed in Ahmedabad after a ‘bomb’ note was found in the lavatory. No explosives were found; a probe is underway.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 10:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air India flight diverted after bomb note found onboard.
  • Passengers safely evacuated; thorough search found no explosives.
  • Investigation ongoing to identify person behind bomb note.

An Air India flight travelling from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Delhi made an emergency landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad after a piece of paper bearing the word “Bomb” was found in the aircraft’s lavatory.

The discovery triggered a security alert, following which the pilot was informed and the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad in accordance with security protocols.

‘Bomb’ Note Found In Aircraft Lavatory

According to preliminary information, a crew member found a piece of paper in the aircraft’s lavatory with only the word “Bomb” written on it in English. The crew member immediately informed the pilot and security agencies.

Following the alert, the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad airport and an emergency landing was carried out.

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32 Passengers Safely Shifted To Terminal 2

There were 32 passengers on board the flight. After landing, all passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft and shifted to Terminal 2 of the airport.

Security arrangements at the airport were also tightened as a precaution to prevent any untoward incident.

Security Agencies Conduct Detailed Aircraft Search

The airport authorities, CISF, bomb disposal squad and other security agencies launched a detailed search of the aircraft.

Every part of the aircraft is being thoroughly inspected. So far, no suspicious object has been reported.

However, the situation will become clear only after the security checks are completed.

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Probe Underway To Trace Person Behind ‘Bomb’ Note

Security agencies are also investigating who placed the paper bearing the word “Bomb” in the lavatory and whether it was merely a prank or a serious threat.

Following the incident, security agencies at Ahmedabad airport have been placed on high alert.

Input By : Pravin Chavda

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did an Air India Express flight make a precautionary landing?

An Air India Express flight from Dammam to Delhi made a precautionary landing after a note containing the word

How many passengers were on board the diverted flight?

The Air India Express flight had 32 passengers on board. All passengers were safely evacuated to a secure area at Terminal 2, with no injuries reported.

What was the outcome of the aircraft search?

Authorities conducted a thorough search of the aircraft, including the cabin, seats, and cargo hold. No explosives or other suspicious items were found, and the aircraft was cleared.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 09:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emergency Landing Air India Express Ahmedabad Bomb Note
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