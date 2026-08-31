Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad After ‘Bomb’ Note

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India flight diverted after bomb note found onboard.

Passengers safely evacuated; thorough search found no explosives.

Investigation ongoing to identify person behind bomb note.

An Air India flight travelling from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Delhi made an emergency landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad after a piece of paper bearing the word “Bomb” was found in the aircraft’s lavatory.

The discovery triggered a security alert, following which the pilot was informed and the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad in accordance with security protocols.

‘Bomb’ Note Found In Aircraft Lavatory

According to preliminary information, a crew member found a piece of paper in the aircraft’s lavatory with only the word “Bomb” written on it in English. The crew member immediately informed the pilot and security agencies.

Following the alert, the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad airport and an emergency landing was carried out.

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32 Passengers Safely Shifted To Terminal 2

There were 32 passengers on board the flight. After landing, all passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft and shifted to Terminal 2 of the airport.

Security arrangements at the airport were also tightened as a precaution to prevent any untoward incident.

Security Agencies Conduct Detailed Aircraft Search

The airport authorities, CISF, bomb disposal squad and other security agencies launched a detailed search of the aircraft.

Every part of the aircraft is being thoroughly inspected. So far, no suspicious object has been reported.

However, the situation will become clear only after the security checks are completed.

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Probe Underway To Trace Person Behind ‘Bomb’ Note

Security agencies are also investigating who placed the paper bearing the word “Bomb” in the lavatory and whether it was merely a prank or a serious threat.

Following the incident, security agencies at Ahmedabad airport have been placed on high alert.