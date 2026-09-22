Air India Express Cancels Delhi-Patna-Delhi Flights From Sept 24 To 30; Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India Express cancelled Delhi-Patna flights September 24-30.

Cancellations due to operational reasons, following earlier flight disruptions.

Passengers advised to check flight status, contact airline directly.

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 22 (ANI): Air India Express flights IX1346 and IX1348 operating on the Delhi-Patna-Delhi route have been cancelled from September 24 to 30 due to operational reasons, the airline said.





The information regarding the cancellation was communicated by the Air India Express team to Patna Airport authorities. The cancellation covers services operating on the Delhi-Patna-Delhi route during the specified period.





The development came a day after the airline informed authorities on Monday about the cancellation of flight IX1348, operating on the Patna-Delhi route, on September 21 and 22, also citing operational reasons.





The flight was scheduled to depart from Patna at 7:15 am on both September 21 and 22. Patna Airport authorities confirmed that the Air India Express team had informed them about the cancellation.





No further details regarding the nature of the operational issue were immediately available. The airline's communication to the airport authorities did not specify the particular reason for the cancellation beyond citing operational requirements.





The latest cancellation affects passengers scheduled to travel on the concerned flights between September 24 and 30. Passengers who have booked tickets on the affected services may need to check the status of their flights before travelling.





Details regarding alternative travel arrangements, rescheduling or refunds were not provided in the information shared by the airport authorities.





Passengers booked on the affected services have been advised to check the latest flight status and contact Air India Express for information regarding their bookings and any available alternatives.





The cancellation comes amid changes to the airline's flight operations on the Delhi-Patna route. Flight schedules can be altered due to operational requirements, and passengers are advised to verify their travel status before proceeding to the airport.





Patna Airport authorities and the airline are expected to provide further information regarding the affected services and passenger arrangements, if available.





Further updates regarding the flight operations and passenger arrangements are awaited.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)