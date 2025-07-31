Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAir India Delhi-London Dreamliner Aborts Take-Off, Returns To Bay Over Suspected Technical Fault

Air India Delhi-London Dreamliner Aborts Take-Off, Returns To Bay Over Suspected Technical Fault

An Air India flight from Delhi to London aborted its take-off and returned to the bay due to a suspected technical fault.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 06:05 PM (IST)

An Air India flight from Delhi to London today returned to the bay due to a suspected technical fault. The aircraft was preparing for take-off when the crew stopped the departure and brought it for checks. In a post on X, the spokesperson of Air India said that Flight AI2017 operating from Delhi to London on 31 July returned to bay due to a suspected technical issue. The official added that the cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks.

The spokesperson also said that an alternative aircraft is being deployed to fly the passengers to London at the earliest.

"Flight AI2017 operating from Delhi to London on 31 July returned to bay due to a suspected technical issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks. An alternative aircraft is being deployed to fly the passengers to London at the earliest. Our ground staff is extending all support and care to the guests to minimise inconvenience caused due to this unexpected delay,” Air India spokesperson said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

DGCA Audit Lists Around 100 Violations, Observations Related To Air India

Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has come across around 100 violations and observations related to Tata Group-owned Air India's training, crew's rest and duty period norms, and airfield qualification, among others, sources said on Tuesday. Of these, as many as seven are Level-1 violations, which are considered critical safety risks and require immediate corrective action by the air operator, they said. Air India, in a statement, acknowledged receipt of the findings and said it will submit its response to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) within the stipulated time frame. The audit findings come at a time when the airline is under intense scrutiny by the regulator in the wake of the June 12 plane crash. All airlines undergo regular audits to test and continuously strengthen processes. Air India's annual DGCA audit took place in July, during which it was fully transparent with auditors in the spirit of such continuous improvement, Air India said in the statement.

There are a total of 100 violations and observations in the audit report related to training, crew's rest and duty period norms, training, insufficient crew complement and airfield qualification, among others, sources said. The detailed audit at Air India's main base in Gurugram was carried out from July 1 to July 4 as part of the operations, flight scheduling, rostering and various other areas, according to a source. 

(With PTI inputs.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India News London Air India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Cricket
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget