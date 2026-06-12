Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lone survivor seeks clarity, accountability one year after crash.

Flight AI-171 crashed, resulting in 260 total fatalities.

Investigation ongoing; fuel switch issue cited in preliminary findings.

One year after the devastating crash of Air India flight AI-171 near Ahmedabad, the lone survivor has spoken publicly about the lasting impact of the tragedy, urging authorities to provide clarity and accountability as the investigation remains unfinished. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the only person to survive the June 12, 2025 disaster, said the emotional and physical scars of the crash continue to affect every aspect of his life.

Survivor Says Life Remains A Daily Struggle

Marking the first anniversary of the crash, Ramesh reflected on the difficult year he has endured since escaping the wreckage. Ramesh said, “People see that I’ve survived, but they don’t always see the challenges that continue behind closed doors. I still struggle with sleep, anxiety and difficult memories. A year on, I’m still trying to rebuild my life and support my family as best I can.”

He said surviving the crash did not bring an end to his suffering, describing the months that followed as an ongoing battle.

“I’m grateful to be alive, but survival is only part of the story. What I’ve faced since then has been far more difficult than I can put into words,” he added.

A statement issued by Viswashkumar Ramesh, the lone survivor in the Ahmedabad Air India crash, says, "People see that I've survived, but they don't always see the challenges that continue behind closed doors. I still struggle with sleep, anxiety and difficult memories. A year on,… pic.twitter.com/wXwpPMoNcr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2026



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Ramesh has called on investigators and authorities to ensure “honesty, transparency and answers” as they work to determine exactly what caused the disaster.

Crash Claimed 260 Lives

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed moments after departing from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

The aircraft struck the campus of BJ Medical College shortly after take-off, resulting in a massive loss of life. Of the 242 passengers and crew members on board, 241 were killed. Nineteen additional fatalities were recorded on the ground, taking the total death toll to 260.

Among those who lost their lives was Ramesh’s brother, Ajay, who had been seated in another section of the aircraft.

Ramesh survived with injuries and became the sole witness from inside the aircraft able to recount the final moments of the flight.

Investigation Yet To Reach Final Conclusion

The probe into the crash remains ongoing. Preliminary findings released by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) suggested that both fuel switches moved into the “cut-off” position immediately after take-off, interrupting fuel flow to the engines.

However, investigators have not yet published a final report explaining how or why that occurred.

Earlier this year, Ramesh met investigators in Ahmedabad and provided information as part of the continuing inquiry.

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Compensation And Lingering Questions

According to his representative, Sanjiv Patel, Ramesh has received £21,500 (approximately Rs 25 lakh) from Air India. The amount matches the interim compensation provided to families of those who died in the crash.

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, speaking from his hospital bed, Ramesh recounted the horrifying scene he encountered after regaining consciousness.

“When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran,” he said.

A year later, while investigations continue and questions remain unanswered, Ramesh says his focus remains on rebuilding his life while seeking a clearer understanding of the tragedy that changed it forever.