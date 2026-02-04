Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Technical Fault Grounds Air India's Dubai–Delhi Dreamliner, Flight Cancelled

Technical Fault Grounds Air India’s Dubai–Delhi Dreamliner, Flight Cancelled

Air India's Dubai-Delhi flight AI-196, operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was cancelled due to a radar system malfunction detected during pre-departure checks.

By : Mrityunjay Singh | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Air India’s Dubai–Delhi service faced an unexpected disruption after a technical issue forced the airline to cancel a late-night flight, leaving passengers stranded and prompting safety checks on the aircraft. The incident involved flight AI-196, operated using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and occurred just hours before its scheduled arrival in the national capital.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the decision to cancel the flight was taken after a fault was detected in a critical onboard system, underlining the airline’s adherence to safety protocols.

Technical Fault Detected Before Departure

Flight AI-196 was scheduled to depart from Dubai at 10:00 pm on February 2, 2026, with an expected landing in Delhi at 2:30 am the following day. During pre-departure checks, engineers reportedly identified a technical snag in the aircraft’s radar system.

Given the nature of the issue and its importance for flight navigation and safety, the aircraft was grounded. The flight was subsequently cancelled, and passengers were informed of the disruption before take-off. Sources indicated that no attempt was made to operate the flight until the issue could be thoroughly assessed and rectified.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Taken Out Of Service

The aircraft assigned to the route was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, a wide-body jet commonly used by Air India for long-haul international operations. Following the detection of the radar malfunction, the aircraft was removed from active service for inspection.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner after the technical issue was found?

The aircraft was removed from active service for inspection after a fault was detected in its radar system. No attempt was made to operate the flight until the issue was assessed and rectified.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
