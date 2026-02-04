Technical Fault Grounds Air India’s Dubai–Delhi Dreamliner, Flight Cancelled

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Air India’s Dubai–Delhi service faced an unexpected disruption after a technical issue forced the airline to cancel a late-night flight, leaving passengers stranded and prompting safety checks on the aircraft. The incident involved flight AI-196, operated using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and occurred just hours before its scheduled arrival in the national capital.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the decision to cancel the flight was taken after a fault was detected in a critical onboard system, underlining the airline’s adherence to safety protocols.

Technical Fault Detected Before Departure

Flight AI-196 was scheduled to depart from Dubai at 10:00 pm on February 2, 2026, with an expected landing in Delhi at 2:30 am the following day. During pre-departure checks, engineers reportedly identified a technical snag in the aircraft’s radar system.

Given the nature of the issue and its importance for flight navigation and safety, the aircraft was grounded. The flight was subsequently cancelled, and passengers were informed of the disruption before take-off. Sources indicated that no attempt was made to operate the flight until the issue could be thoroughly assessed and rectified.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Taken Out Of Service

The aircraft assigned to the route was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, a wide-body jet commonly used by Air India for long-haul international operations. Following the detection of the radar malfunction, the aircraft was removed from active service for inspection.