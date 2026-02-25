Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Air India AI1851 Stuck On Ground For 45 Minutes, Passengers Demand Answers

Air India AI1851 Stuck On Ground For 45 Minutes, Passengers Demand Answers

Flyers reportedly expressed frustration over the absence of announcements or explanations from the crew during the delay.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 05:50 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Passengers travelling on Air India flight AI1851 from Mumbai to Delhi experienced an anxious delay on Wednesday afternoon after the aircraft remained stationary for nearly 45 minutes beyond its scheduled departure.

According to details shared by ANI on social media platform X, the flight, slated to depart at 3.25 pm, was still on the runway with no clear communication provided to those onboard.

Flyers reportedly expressed frustration over the absence of announcements or explanations from the crew during the delay.

Passengers Voice Concerns

Several passengers and social media users raised concerns online, questioning the lack of updates. One user wrote that the Indian aviation sector requires urgent rectification and called for stronger regulatory oversight.

Another commented that airlines should value passengers’ time as much as the ticket price paid, highlighting growing dissatisfaction over delays and communication lapses.

Some users, however, suggested that a 45-minute delay is not uncommon, noting that waiting inside an aircraft for up to an hour during peak operations can occur.

Runway Or Taxiway?

The incident also triggered debate over the aircraft’s exact location. A section of users questioned whether the plane was actually positioned on the runway. One aviation-aware commenter argued that no aircraft can remain on Mumbai’s runway for 45 minutes without disrupting operations, suggesting it may have been on a taxiway instead.

Others raised concerns about safety and protocol, stating that passengers must be kept informed even during routine delays. A user urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India to take immediate note of the matter, describing the silence from ground staff and crew as troubling.

Awaiting Official Response

As of now, Air India has not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the delay. Passengers continue to seek clarity over the prolonged wait before take-off.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the delay for Air India flight AI1851 from Mumbai to Delhi?

The exact cause of the 45-minute delay for Air India flight AI1851 is not yet officially confirmed by Air India.

Were passengers informed about the delay on flight AI1851?

No, passengers reportedly expressed frustration over the lack of announcements or explanations from the crew during the prolonged wait.

Where was the aircraft located during the delay?

While some assumed it was on the runway, aviation experts suggest it was likely on a taxiway to avoid disrupting operations.

What is the general passenger sentiment regarding delays like this?

Some passengers and social media users expressed dissatisfaction, calling for better communication and respect for passenger time.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India AI1851 Air India Plane Stuck On Ground Passengers Demand Answers
