Air India AI1851 Stuck On Ground For 45 Minutes, Passengers Demand Answers

Passengers travelling on Air India flight AI1851 from Mumbai to Delhi experienced an anxious delay on Wednesday afternoon after the aircraft remained stationary for nearly 45 minutes beyond its scheduled departure.

According to details shared by ANI on social media platform X, the flight, slated to depart at 3.25 pm, was still on the runway with no clear communication provided to those onboard.

Flyers reportedly expressed frustration over the absence of announcements or explanations from the crew during the delay.

Passengers Voice Concerns

Several passengers and social media users raised concerns online, questioning the lack of updates. One user wrote that the Indian aviation sector requires urgent rectification and called for stronger regulatory oversight.

Another commented that airlines should value passengers’ time as much as the ticket price paid, highlighting growing dissatisfaction over delays and communication lapses.

Some users, however, suggested that a 45-minute delay is not uncommon, noting that waiting inside an aircraft for up to an hour during peak operations can occur.

Runway Or Taxiway?

The incident also triggered debate over the aircraft’s exact location. A section of users questioned whether the plane was actually positioned on the runway. One aviation-aware commenter argued that no aircraft can remain on Mumbai’s runway for 45 minutes without disrupting operations, suggesting it may have been on a taxiway instead.

Others raised concerns about safety and protocol, stating that passengers must be kept informed even during routine delays. A user urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India to take immediate note of the matter, describing the silence from ground staff and crew as troubling.

Awaiting Official Response

As of now, Air India has not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the delay. Passengers continue to seek clarity over the prolonged wait before take-off.