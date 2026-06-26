Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIMIM leader criticized police inspection after tazia measurement video.

He condemned police actions, also linking them to Ram Mandir.

Police clarified inspections ensured safety, enforcing 10-foot height limits.

AIMIM leader Shadab Chauhan has triggered a fresh political controversy with his remarks on the Ram Mandir issue, questioning the BJP's intentions and asking whether "a bulldozer or an encounter" would follow. The comment came as Ayodhya Police have arrested eight men accused of misappropriating donations meant for the Ram Mandir. The arrests came late Thursday night, just hours after an FIR was filed at Kotwali Ramjanmabhoomi police station on the complaint of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

According to officials, the accused were booked for alleged theft, embezzlement of funds, and mismanagement of valuables donated to the temple. “All the accused were in Ayodhya and were arrested late Thursday night. Further questioning is underway. Police are preparing to present them before a magistrate,” a senior officer told PTI.

The FIR followed preliminary findings submitted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Uttar Pradesh government earlier this week. The SIT had been probing allegations of irregularities in handling temple donations.

'Ram Temple Was Built On Lies': Shadab Chauhan

Speaking on the Ram Mandir issue, Shadab Chauhan said, "A lot of lies were spread in the name of Ram temple. Their goal is not faith, but something else."

He further questioned what would come next, asking, "Will there be a bulldozer or an encounter somewhere?"

Continuing his criticism, Chauhan added, "Babur was accused of plundering. There has been a robbery, a robbery here."

ALSO READ: 8 Arrested In Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Who Are They And What Were Their Roles?

Comments Made While Reacting To Tazia Inspection Video

Chauhan made the statements while responding to a viral video of Rural Superintendent of Police Anuj Chaudhary inspecting Muharram preparations by measuring the height of tazias with a tape measure.

Criticising the manner of the inspection, Chauhan said, "The length of the Tazia was measured, that too while wearing shoes, this is very wrong, we condemn it."

He also remarked, "This work could have been done by the person who made the taziyas."

Questioning the police officer's conduct, Chauhan said, "Is there a reel in the rule book? Take off your uniform and come forward. Can you do this during Kanwar Yatra? Even the CM forbids reel betting. Come, take off your uniform and contest elections. If you like BJP then join the party. But maintain respect for the uniform."

ALSO READ: Delhi Govt Orders Action Against Fortis Shalimar Bagh After Patient's Death Probe Flags Lapses

Police Say Height Restriction Is A Safety Measure

The viral video showed Rural Superintendent of Police Anuj Chaudhary personally measuring tazias and alams after directions issued during a peace committee meeting that no structure should exceed 10 feet in height.

Police said the restriction was introduced purely for safety reasons to prevent incidents witnessed during previous Muharram processions. Officials added that organisers had been informed in advance and inspections were being conducted to ensure compliance with the prescribed height limit.