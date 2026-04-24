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HomeNewsIndiaIndia Can’t Be ‘Vishwaguru’ Without Justice For Muslims, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

India Can’t Be ‘Vishwaguru’ Without Justice For Muslims, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said India cannot become a ‘Vishwaguru’ until Muslims receive justice, while accusing BJP and Congress of spreading misinformation about his party.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Owaisi: India cannot be Vishwaguru without Muslim justice.
  • AIMIM aims to strengthen democracy and constitutional faith.
  • Party runs educational, healthcare institutions in Hyderabad.

Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, on Thursday said that India cannot become a ‘Vishwaguru’ until Muslims in the country receive justice. Addressing a public rally in Bhuj, he stressed that without justice and equality for minorities, the dream of making India a global leader will remain incomplete.

He added that if the country aspires to become a global power, it is essential that Indian Muslims are granted their rights.

Owaisi Targets BJP, Congress Over Alleged Misinformation

Owaisi accused both Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress of spreading misinformation about AIMIM in coordination with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

He said his party aims to strengthen democracy and reinforce public faith in the Constitution. Referring to the Constitution drafted by B. R. Ambedkar, Owaisi stated that its core values liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity would remain mere words unless minorities develop their own leadership.

Highlights AIMIM’s Work In Hyderabad

Owaisi said that Muslims have remained “only voters” for 70 years, which has contributed to their backwardness in multiple sectors. He pointed to the lack of basic facilities such as schools, hospitals, and sanitation in Muslim-majority areas.

Citing examples from Hyderabad, he said AIMIM runs several educational and healthcare institutions, including hospitals and colleges that provide affordable services.

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Responds To Allegations Of Aiding BJP

Rejecting allegations that AIMIM indirectly benefits the BJP, Owaisi cited examples from Assam and Tamil Nadu. He said the party supported like-minded regional forces instead of weakening them.

He added that AIMIM campaigned for Badruddin Ajmal’s party in Assam and backed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagamin Tamil Nadu to prevent BJP from strengthening its hold.

Criticises PM Modi And Central Laws

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi said several laws introduced since 2014 are discriminatory. He criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying it grants citizenship based on religion, which he claimed is against the Constitution.

He also termed the law on Triple Talaq flawed, alleging that it has led to increased harassment of Muslim women.

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Owaisi also criticised the bulldozer actions carried out by the BJP government in Gujarat. Addressing Hindus, he questioned what they would gain from the demolition of Muslim homes and mosques.

He said the country will be governed by the Constitution of Ambedkar, not by “bulldozers,” warning that power is not permanent and urging those in authority to avoid arrogance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Asaduddin Owaisi's main condition for India to become a 'Vishwaguru'?

Owaisi states that India cannot become a 'Vishwaguru' until Muslims in the country receive justice and equality. He believes this is essential for the nation's dream of becoming a global leader.

What allegations does Owaisi make against the BJP and Congress?

Owaisi accuses the BJP and Congress of spreading misinformation about his party, AIMIM, in coordination with the RSS. He claims they aim to strengthen democracy and public faith in the Constitution.

How does Owaisi highlight AIMIM's work in Hyderabad?

He points out that Muslims have been 'only voters' for 70 years, leading to backwardness. Owaisi cites AIMIM's provision of affordable educational and healthcare services in Hyderabad as an example of their work.

Published at : 24 Apr 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi BJP Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Bhuj
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