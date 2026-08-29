AIMIM Expels Telangana MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig Hours After Deepfake Extortion Complaint

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIMIM expelled Telangana MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig immediately.

Expulsion follows Baig's cybercrime complaint of extortion attempts.

Party cited

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday expelled its Telangana Legislative Council member Mirza Rahmat Baig and directed him to immediately resign from the state Legislative Council.

The party's official statement did not specify the reason for the disciplinary action, leaving the development open to speculation in political circles.

"Mirza Rahmath Baig has been expelled from AIMIM with immediate effect. He must immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council. S A Hussain Anwar, Joint Secretary AIMIM," the party stated in a post on X.

Mirza Rahmath Baig has been expelled from AIMIM with immediate effect. He must immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council.



S A Hussain Anwar, Joint Secretary AIMIM — AIMIM (@aimim_national) August 28, 2026

Baig represents the Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency in the Telangana Legislative Council. He was elected to the council in 2023.

Baig Had Filed Cybercrime Complaint

The expulsion came shortly after Baig approached the cybercrime police with a complaint against unknown persons allegedly attempting to extort money from him through internet-based calls.

According to his complaint, the callers threatened to circulate deepfake videos and morphed photographs to defame him and damage his reputation if he refused to pay them.

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began an investigation to identify those behind the alleged threats.

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Party Cites Disciplinary Action

While AIMIM's official statement did not provide details, party sources indicated that Baig had allegedly been found involved in an act of indiscipline, which the leadership viewed seriously.

Other reports have suggested that his expulsion could be linked to an alleged video leak controversy, although no further details have been provided.

The timing of the expulsion, coming soon after Baig's cybercrime complaint, has raised questions about whether the two developments are connected. However, AIMIM has not publicly clarified any link between the complaint and its disciplinary action.

Baig has so far not publicly responded to the party's directive or commented on his expulsion.

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