The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) expelled its Telangana Legislative Council member, Mirza Rahmat Baig. He was directed to immediately resign from the state Legislative Council.
AIMIM Expels Telangana MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig Hours After Deepfake Extortion Complaint
Baig was expelled hours after he complained to cybercrime police that unknown callers were allegedly threatening to circulate deepfake videos and morphed pictures unless he paid money.
- AIMIM expelled Telangana MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig immediately.
- Expulsion follows Baig's cybercrime complaint of extortion attempts.
- Party cited
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday expelled its Telangana Legislative Council member Mirza Rahmat Baig and directed him to immediately resign from the state Legislative Council.
The party's official statement did not specify the reason for the disciplinary action, leaving the development open to speculation in political circles.
"Mirza Rahmath Baig has been expelled from AIMIM with immediate effect. He must immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council. S A Hussain Anwar, Joint Secretary AIMIM," the party stated in a post on X.
Mirza Rahmath Baig has been expelled from AIMIM with immediate effect. He must immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council.— AIMIM (@aimim_national) August 28, 2026
S A Hussain Anwar, Joint Secretary AIMIM
Baig represents the Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency in the Telangana Legislative Council. He was elected to the council in 2023.
Baig Had Filed Cybercrime Complaint
The expulsion came shortly after Baig approached the cybercrime police with a complaint against unknown persons allegedly attempting to extort money from him through internet-based calls.
According to his complaint, the callers threatened to circulate deepfake videos and morphed photographs to defame him and damage his reputation if he refused to pay them.
Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began an investigation to identify those behind the alleged threats.
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Party Cites Disciplinary Action
While AIMIM's official statement did not provide details, party sources indicated that Baig had allegedly been found involved in an act of indiscipline, which the leadership viewed seriously.
Other reports have suggested that his expulsion could be linked to an alleged video leak controversy, although no further details have been provided.
The timing of the expulsion, coming soon after Baig's cybercrime complaint, has raised questions about whether the two developments are connected. However, AIMIM has not publicly clarified any link between the complaint and its disciplinary action.
Baig has so far not publicly responded to the party's directive or commented on his expulsion.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was expelled by the AIMIM party?
What was the official reason given for Mirza Rahmat Baig's expulsion?
AIMIM's official statement did not specify the reason for the disciplinary action. Party sources indicated it was due to an act of indiscipline, while other reports suggested a video leak controversy.
What incident involving Mirza Rahmat Baig occurred shortly before his expulsion?
Shortly before his expulsion, Baig filed a cybercrime complaint. He alleged unknown persons were attempting to extort money and threatened to circulate deepfake videos to defame him.
Is there a confirmed link between Mirza Rahmat Baig's cybercrime complaint and his expulsion?
AIMIM has not publicly clarified any link between the complaint and its disciplinary action. However, the timing of the expulsion, coming soon after the complaint, has raised questions.