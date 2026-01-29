Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaOPS–EPS Reunion On Cards? AIADMK Unity Talks Trigger Political Drama

OPS–EPS Reunion On Cards? AIADMK Unity Talks Trigger Political Drama

OPS’ Theni meeting sparks political buzz as he signals readiness to rejoin AIADMK, saying the final decision on unity rests with EPS.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 04:06 PM (IST)

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drawing closer, political equations in the state are shifting rapidly. The AIADMK, aiming to mount a strong challenge against the ruling DMK, has been working to consolidate opposition forces. Party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has already strengthened his camp by aligning with the BJP and recently bringing Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dinakaran into the AIADMK-led alliance—an unexpected move after years of rivalry. Against this backdrop, fresh speculation has emerged over whether expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) could be heading back to his old party.

Tense Scenes At OPS Strategy Meet In Theni

The buzz intensified after OPS convened an emergency consultation meeting in Theni to deliberate on the next phase of electoral strategy. The meeting was held at his farmhouse near Periyakulam and witnessed sharp differences of opinion among party functionaries and supporters.

During the interaction, OPS asked attendees to write down their views and expectations regarding future political alignments. This exercise, however, led to visible friction. While some cadres expressed support for rejoining the AIADMK-led front, others voiced strong opposition, triggering heated exchanges and momentary chaos at the gathering.

OPS Calls For Caution Against Speculation

Following the meeting, OPS urged restraint in public discourse, asking the media and political observers not to jump to conclusions about his future plans. He reiterated that divergent opinions are a natural part of democracy and should not be sensationalised.

OPS also underlined that the AIADMK Volunteers’ Rights Recovery Association, which he currently leads, is focused on legal efforts to safeguard the rights of party cadres. He recalled contesting as an independent candidate in Ramanathapuram under the jackfruit symbol, stating that the exercise was meant to assess grassroots support and highlight challenges faced by volunteers.

Focus Remains On AIADMK Unity

Clarifying his political intent, OPS stressed that his movement was never meant to contest elections independently or to create a new political party. Instead, its core objective has been to restore unity within the AIADMK. He reiterated that the long-term goal has always been to protect and revive the party, not to pursue power alone.

OPS also indicated that he has no immediate plans to float a separate party or enter the electoral fray independently. He attributed the launch of the second “Dharmayutham” against EPS to the actions of senior leaders Vaithilingam and Manoj Pandian.

Ball In EPS’ Court 

In a significant political signal, OPS openly stated that he is prepared to rejoin the AIADMK if circumstances allow, adding that the final call rests with EPS. He suggested that any decision on his return must come from the current party leadership.

He also referred to the inclusion of TTV Dinakaran in the AIADMK alliance, urging that broader unity among former rivals could strengthen the party ahead of the elections. The developments from Theni have added a fresh twist to Tamil Nadu politics, leaving observers keenly watching whether EPS will respond to OPS’ overtures.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
EPS OPS Tamil NAdu
