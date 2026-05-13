AIADMK Takes Big Action, Removes 25 MLAs Who Backed Vijay During Floor Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Palaniswami removed senior AIADMK leaders from posts.

MLAs allegedly defied party during confidence vote.

New district secretaries appointed replacing removed leaders.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has removed several senior leaders, including SP Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar, from their party posts.

The move follows reports that a section of MLAs had defied party directions during a floor test and extended support to actor-turned-politician Vijay.

MLAs Accused Of Backing Vijay During Vote

According to party sources, several MLAs who were earlier holding organisational responsibilities were found to have backed Vijay during the confidence motion in the Assembly.

The action is being seen as a disciplinary crackdown within the party after the alleged defiance during the crucial floor test.

EPS Replaces Party Posts, Appoints New Office-Bearers

Palaniswami has reportedly replaced party posts held by around 25 MLAs and appointed new district secretaries in their place.

Among those named in the action are rebel MLAs including Natham R Viswanathan, who are said to have voted in favour of the TVK government during the confidence motion held earlier in the day.

Political Ripples Within AIADMK

The sweeping organisational changes have intensified speculation about internal divisions within AIADMK and the growing political influence of Vijay’s entry into Tamil Nadu politics.

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The development is expected to further sharpen political realignments in the state as parties recalibrate strategies ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

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