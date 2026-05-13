Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAIADMK Takes Big Action, Removes 25 MLAs Who Backed Vijay During Floor Test

AIADMK Takes Big Action, Removes 25 MLAs Who Backed Vijay During Floor Test

The leaders removed from organisational positions were among MLAs who had extended support to Vijay, triggering disciplinary action within the party.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 May 2026 07:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Palaniswami removed senior AIADMK leaders from posts.
  • MLAs allegedly defied party during confidence vote.
  • New district secretaries appointed replacing removed leaders.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has removed several senior leaders, including SP Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar, from their party posts.

The move follows reports that a section of MLAs had defied party directions during a floor test and extended support to actor-turned-politician Vijay.

MLAs Accused Of Backing Vijay During Vote

According to party sources, several MLAs who were earlier holding organisational responsibilities were found to have backed Vijay during the confidence motion in the Assembly.

The action is being seen as a disciplinary crackdown within the party after the alleged defiance during the crucial floor test.

EPS Replaces Party Posts, Appoints New Office-Bearers

Palaniswami has reportedly replaced party posts held by around 25 MLAs and appointed new district secretaries in their place.

Among those named in the action are rebel MLAs including Natham R Viswanathan, who are said to have voted in favour of the TVK government during the confidence motion held earlier in the day.

Political Ripples Within AIADMK

The sweeping organisational changes have intensified speculation about internal divisions within AIADMK and the growing political influence of Vijay’s entry into Tamil Nadu politics.

ALSO READ: ‘Keep Expenses In Check’: PM Modi’s Big Message To Ministers At Cabinet Meeting

The development is expected to further sharpen political realignments in the state as parties recalibrate strategies ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

ALSO READ: ‘Forget Wayanad’: Posters Warning Rahul, Priyanka Surface In Kerala Amid CM Deadlock

Before You Go

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Edappadi K Palaniswami remove several senior leaders from their party posts?

Palaniswami removed leaders following reports that some MLAs defied party directions during a floor test and supported actor-turned-politician Vijay. This action is seen as a disciplinary crackdown.

Which senior leaders were removed from their AIADMK posts?

SP Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam, and C Vijayabaskar are among the senior leaders removed from their party posts by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

What was the reason for the alleged defiance by AIADMK MLAs during the floor test?

Party sources indicate that several MLAs, previously holding organizational responsibilities, reportedly backed Vijay during the Assembly's confidence motion, leading to the disciplinary action.

How many MLAs were affected by the organizational changes made by Palaniswami?

Around 25 MLAs reportedly had their party posts replaced, and new district secretaries were appointed in their stead by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 May 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Tamil NAdu Tamil Nadu Floor Test AIADMK Takes Big Action AIADMK Removes 25 MLAs Who Backed Vijay
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
AIADMK Takes Big Action, Removes 25 MLAs Who Backed Vijay During Floor Test
AIADMK Takes Big Action, Removes MLAs Who Backed Vijay During Floor Test
India
‘Keep Expenses In Check’: PM Modi’s Big Message To Ministers At Cabinet Meeting
‘Keep Expenses In Check’: PM Modi’s Big Message To Ministers At Cabinet Meeting
India
‘Forget Wayanad’: Posters Warning Rahul, Priyanka Surface In Kerala Amid CM Deadlock
‘Forget Wayanad’: Posters Warning Rahul, Priyanka Surface In Kerala Amid CM Deadlock
India
Kerala Fuel Pumps Cap Diesel, Petrol Sales Amid Supply Management Measures
Kerala Fuel Pumps Cap Diesel, Petrol Sales Amid Supply Management Measures
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared
Breaking: CBI Enters National Testing Agency Office Amid NEET Probe
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari to Retain Bhabanipur Seat, Leave Nandigram
Breaking: Postmortem Report Awaited in Prateek Yadav Death Case Amid Multiple Claims
BIG UPDATE: CBI Detains Dhananjay Lokhande in NEET Paper Leak Case, Probe Expands
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget