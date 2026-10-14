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English NewsNewsIndiaAIADMK Sends Legal Notice To TN Minister Nirmal Kumar, Seeking Apology And Rs 1 Crore In Damages

AIADMK Sends Legal Notice To TN Minister Nirmal Kumar, Seeking Apology And Rs 1 Crore In Damages

AIADMK has issued a legal notice to Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar over alleged defamatory remarks against Edappadi K Palaniswami, seeking an apology and Rs 1 crore in damages.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AIADMK served Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar a defamation legal notice.
  • Notice cites Minister's
  • AIADMK demands apology, retraction, and Rs 1 crore compensation.
  • Minister has seven days to comply or face legal proceedings.

Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI) The AIADMK has served a legal notice to Tamil Nadu Minister for Energy Resources and Law, CTR Nirmal Kumar, demanding a public apology, immediate retraction of statements, and Rs one crore in compensation for alleged defamation.

The legal action follows a press interaction held at the Secretariat on October 9, 2026, subsequent to the Dharapuram and Madurantakam by-election results.

According to the notice issued by counsel representing AIADMK through signatory and MLA Agri. SS Krishnamoorthy, the Minister allegedly claimed that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had converted the party into a private "letter-pad company" to safeguard personal assets and family interests.

The remarks were subsequently circulated via print media, television broadcasts, and online platforms.

The party maintains that while robust political criticism and democratic debate are welcome, the statements falsely imputed wrongful appropriation and private diversion of institutional assets—including the Royapettah party headquarters—thereby damaging its five-decade-old public reputation, the notice said.

Under the terms of the notice, the Minister has been granted seven days to publicly retract the factual allegations, issue an apology through the same media channels, and settle the financial damages.

Failure to comply will prompt the AIADMK to pursue appropriate civil and criminal legal proceedings, the notice added. 

ALSO READ: TN CM Vijay Meets Andhra CM Naidu, Pushes Godavari-Cauvery Link, Seeks More Krishna Water For Chennai

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did AIADMK serve a legal notice to Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar?

AIADMK served a legal notice to Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar for alleged defamation. The minister claimed the party was converted into a 'letter-pad company' to safeguard personal assets.

What does the AIADMK demand from the Minister in the legal notice?

The AIADMK demands a public apology, immediate retraction of the statements, and Rs one crore in compensation from Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar.

What specific remarks by the Minister prompted the AIADMK's legal action?

The Minister allegedly claimed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami converted the party into a private 'letter-pad company' to safeguard personal assets and family interests.

What is the deadline for the Minister to respond to the notice?

The Minister has been granted seven days to publicly retract the allegations, issue an apology, and settle the financial damages. Failure to comply will lead to civil and criminal legal proceedings.

Published at : 14 Oct 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami CTR Nirmal Kumar
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