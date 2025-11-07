Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAIADMK Removes 14 Members Backing Expelled Leader KA Sengottaiyan For Anti-Party Work

AIADMK Removes 14 Members Backing Expelled Leader KA Sengottaiyan For Anti-Party Work

AIADMK expelled 14 members, including ex-MP V. Sathyabama, for "anti-party activities" supporting K.A. Sengottaiyan.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) Fourteen supporters of expelled leader K A Sengottaiyan, including a former MP, were removed from the AIADMK for anti-party work, AIADMK said on Friday. The party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has ordered the removal of the 14 members, who have been supporting Sengottaiyan in the latter’s efforts in coercing party leadership to reunite the factions ahead of the Assembly election next year.

The latest move follows the disciplinary action initiated against Sengottaiyan, former state minister, for meeting and interacting with ousted leaders: O Panneerselvam, V K Sasikala and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran, recently in Ramanathapuram district.

Former MP, V Sathyabama, was among the 14 removed from the primary membership of the party.

"The members from Erode Suburban West district were expelled from the AIADMK for conducting themselves contrary to policies, objectives and principles of the party; going against the rules and for bringing disrepute to the AIADMK," a statement from the party said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
AIADMK
