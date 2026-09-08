Agra: Newborn dies after ambulance gets stuck on damaged road

Agra, Sep 7 (PTI): A newborn girl died after an ambulance got stuck for nearly two hours on a damaged road in a village in the Bah area here, according to a complaint filed by the family. Officials on Monday said the matter is under investigation.

The incident purportedly occurred on September 2 in Gadhwar village when Pradeep Singh's wife went into labour and the family called a government ambulance.

The ambulance got stuck on a damaged road on the way to the hospital, forcing villagers to tie it to a tractor to pull it out, the complaint said.

At length, the woman reached the hospital, but by then the newborn had stopped breathing, it read.

A distraught Pradeep Kumar wrote to authorities seeking action against the people responsible for the upkeep of the road.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinod Kumar said the complaint was received during Tehsil Diwas on September 5 and had been forwarded to the Public Works Department, from which a report has been sought.

"Further action will be taken after the report is received," Kumar said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, sharing a news clip of the incident on X, said corruption is responsible for the death.

"What could be more unfortunate than this — due to the BJP's corruption, even those who have not yet been born are being killed," he said. PTI COR KIS VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)