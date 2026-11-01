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English NewsNewsIndiaAgencies cite jurisdictional limits after Delhi shoe factory fire kills four

Agencies cite jurisdictional limits after Delhi shoe factory fire kills four

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI): With four people killed in a fire at a shoe factory in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri Industrial Area, different agencies have pointed to their respective jurisdictions, even as questions remain over safety inspections at the unit, which had a valid factory licence and pollution clearanc.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 12:10 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI): With four people killed in a fire at a shoe factory in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri Industrial Area, different agencies have pointed to their respective jurisdictions, even as questions remain over safety inspections at the unit, which had a valid factory licence and pollution clearance.

The factory had a valid licence issued in 2024 and a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) valid until 2039, an official said.

The factory licensing department had not inspected the premises as the unit held a valid licence and NOC, in keeping with the ease of doing business policy, the official said.

An initial probe has indicated negligence by labourers as a possible cause of the fire. However, the investigation is underway and the cause has not been conclusively established.

“After all documentary and field verification, a report shall be submitted,” the official said.

A Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) official said multiple agencies were involved in overseeing industrial units in the area.

The DSIIDC is responsible for maintaining drains and streets in the industrial area, while fire safety, building regulations and pollution-related matters fall under other agencies, the official said.

The fire broke out at the factory in Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-I on Friday night, killing four people and injuring two others.

The Delhi Fire Service rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot after receiving a call about the blaze at 9.32 pm.

The blaze was brought under control by 6 am with 31 fire tenders pressed into service.

Six people were rescued from inside the factory in an unconscious state and taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where four were declared dead. The other two are undergoing treatment.

DPCC officials did not respond to a query on the incident. PTI VBH AHD MDO

MDO

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Nov 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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