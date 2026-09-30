After Jamui, Banka, 2 Minors Assaulted On Cam Near Gaya Hill In Bihar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two arrested after minors faced abuse, assault in Gaya.

Viral video showed youths stopping, assaulting boy and girl.

Police registered FIR, actively searching for other suspects.

Similar harassment cases reported recently across Bihar districts.

Two people have been arrested in Bihar's Gaya district after a minor boy and girl were allegedly stopped, abused and assaulted by a group of youths near a hill in Mahuadih village, police said. The incident reportedly took place on Monday under the Sherghati police station area. The case came to light after a video purportedly showing the incident circulated on social media. Police have registered a case and are working to identify the other people allegedly involved.

According to police, the two minors were travelling together on a motorcycle when they reached the area. They were allegedly intercepted by a group of youths, who then abused and assaulted them. The youths allegedly took away the motorcycle keys and punctured its tyres, leaving the minors unable to leave the spot. Police are also examining the circumstances in which the two minors were allegedly made to stay there for some time, as per reports.

Two Arrests In Gaya

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said on Tuesday that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

An FIR has also been registered at Sherghati police station, with investigators examining the allegations made in connection with the video and the incident.

Police said the footage came to their attention after the minor boy and girl had visited the Chaanpi area under the Sherghati police station jurisdiction.

Investigators are now attempting to establish the identities of the other youths allegedly present at the location.

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Police Verify Viral Video

The circulation of the purported video prompted police action in the case.

Investigators are verifying the authenticity and circumstances surrounding the footage while also trying to determine the sequence of events captured in it.

Police are expected to examine the available evidence as part of their investigation and establish the role of each person allegedly involved in the incident.

The authorities are also continuing their search for the other suspects, with further arrests possible as their identities and alleged involvement are established.

Similar Cases Surface

The Gaya incident comes amid several cases in Bihar where videos allegedly showing girls being harassed or assaulted have appeared on social media and subsequently triggered police investigations.

In Banka, police recently registered a suo motu case against six unidentified youths following the circulation of a video purportedly showing a minor girl being harassed at the Mandar Parvat tourist site.

Police said the footage could be around six months old and were investigating the actual date and circumstances of the alleged incident.

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Cases Reported In Bihar

Another case in Jamui involved the alleged death of a college student, following which police arrested a man. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding her death, including her reported relationship with the accused.

In Samastipur, four people were arrested after a separate video allegedly showing a minor girl being harassed in public surfaced online.

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.