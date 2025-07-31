Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAfter Trump, Rahul Gandhi Says 'Indian Economy Is Dead'; PM Modi On Crosshairs

After Trump, Rahul Gandhi Says 'Indian Economy Is Dead'; PM Modi On Crosshairs

Following Trump's remarks on India's economy and trade relations with Russia, Rahul Gandhi, too, said the Indian economy is dead under PM Modi's leadership.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 01:52 PM (IST)

Indian politics can never be boring and trust our politicians to find new ways to attack their opponents. Barely hours after US President Donald Trump said the Indian economy is "dead", Rahul Gandhi echoed him. But not why one might think.

Donald Trump first said India has "the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country". He also cited India's high-volume military equipment trade with Russia to impose a penalty tariff. "India is Russia's largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine... India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above, starting August 1," Trump said.

Just hours after his "penalty for trade with Russia" announcement, Trump said he didn't even care about India-Russia trade. "I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India; their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way," he said.

Now, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has echoed Trump, saying that the Indian economy under the Narendra Modi government is indeed "dead". Taking to X on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said: "The Indian economy is dead. Modi has destroyed the future of India's youth because there are no jobs," he said.

Listing out his reasons for believing that India's economy is dead, he posted: "Adani-Modi partnership, Demonetisation and a flawed GST, Failed "Assemble in India", MSMEs wiped out, and Farmers crushed."

 

 

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Donald Trump NARENDRA MODI Donald Trump.
