Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAfrican Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed In Kerala's Mulankunnathukavu Village

African Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed In Kerala's Mulankunnathukavu Village

African swine fever has been confirmed in Mulankunnathukavu, Thrissur, prompting authorities to deploy a rapid response team and declare infected/surveillance zones.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 26 (PTI) Authorities on Friday confirmed an outbreak of African swine fever in a village in this central Kerala district.

According to officials, the infection was detected in pigs in the sixth ward of Mulankunnathukavu panchayat, after tests carried out at a government lab in Bhopal.

A rapid response team has been deployed to contain the spread, they said.

The team under the leadership of the Animal Husbandry Department has begun operations to prevent the spread of the disease, an official release said here.

Officials have declared a one-kilometre zone around the affected farm as infected, and a 10-kilometre belt around it as a surveillance zone.

District Collector Arjun Pandyan has ordered a ban on the sale and transport of pork from the infected areas, and told shops handling pork to suspend operations.

The measures follow the central government's action plan for controlling the disease.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Isaac Sam clarified that the disease affects only pigs and does not spread to other animals or humans.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine
India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine
Celebrities
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
India
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
India
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh At Jet's Farewell
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget