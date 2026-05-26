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HomeNewsIndiaAdvocate Files Complaint Against Mamata Banerjee Over Alleged Anti-Sanatan Remarks

Advocate Files Complaint Against Mamata Banerjee Over Alleged Anti-Sanatan Remarks

An advocate from Siliguri filed a complaint against Mamata Banerjee over alleged anti-Sanatan remarks, accusing her of hurting Hindu sentiments and promoting communal disharmony.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 26 May 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Advocate files complaint against ex-CM for alleged anti-Hindu remarks.
  • Alleged derogatory comments targeted Sanatan Dharma, insulting religious sentiments.

An advocate from Siliguri has sought legal action against a former Chief Minister of West Bengal over alleged remarks targeting Sanatan Dharma and the Hindu community. Rinki Chatterjee Singh, an advocate practising at the circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court in Jalpaiguri, submitted a complaint alleging that several statements made by the former CM had deeply hurt the religious sentiments of followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Advocate Alleges Anti-Sanatan Remarks By Mamata 

In the complaint, the advocate alleged that during a public gathering held on the occasion of a Muslim religious event, the former chief minister referred to Sanatan Dharma using derogatory terms, allegedly calling it a “dirty religion.” The complaint claimed that the remarks insulted Hindu beliefs and hurt the sentiments of devotees across India and abroad.

The complaint also referred to remarks allegedly made during campaigning for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. According to the advocate, the former CM allegedly warned that if a particular community attacked Hindus, “their 12 ta beje jabe,” which the complainant interpreted as a threat aimed at creating fear among Hindus and influencing voters through intimidation.

Advocate Alleges Remarks Promoted Communal Disharmony

The advocate alleged that the remarks promoted communal disharmony, social unrest and religious provocation.

The complaint cited multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to criminal intimidation, intentional insult, public mischief, defamation and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

The advocate urged authorities to initiate legal action against the concerned individual “without considering political position or influence,” stating that constitutional authorities are expected to respect sentiments of all communities equally.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has an advocate filed a legal complaint against a former Chief Minister of West Bengal?

The advocate alleges that the former Chief Minister made remarks targeting Sanatan Dharma and the Hindu community, which deeply hurt religious sentiments.

What specific remarks are being alleged against the former Chief Minister?

The former CM allegedly referred to Sanatan Dharma with derogatory terms during a public gathering and made remarks interpreted as a threat during election campaigning.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Siliguri Mamata Banerjee Anti-sanatan Remarks WEst Bengal Anti Sanatan Remarks Complaint
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