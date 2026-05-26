The advocate alleges that the former Chief Minister made remarks targeting Sanatan Dharma and the Hindu community, which deeply hurt religious sentiments.
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Advocate Files Complaint Against Mamata Banerjee Over Alleged Anti-Sanatan Remarks
An advocate from Siliguri filed a complaint against Mamata Banerjee over alleged anti-Sanatan remarks, accusing her of hurting Hindu sentiments and promoting communal disharmony.
- Advocate files complaint against ex-CM for alleged anti-Hindu remarks.
- Alleged derogatory comments targeted Sanatan Dharma, insulting religious sentiments.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has an advocate filed a legal complaint against a former Chief Minister of West Bengal?
What specific remarks are being alleged against the former Chief Minister?
The former CM allegedly referred to Sanatan Dharma with derogatory terms during a public gathering and made remarks interpreted as a threat during election campaigning.
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