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HomeNewsIndiaAdityanath slams UP Cong chief for anti-PM remarks; Rai says video AI-generated by BJP

Adityanath slams UP Cong chief for anti-PM remarks; Rai says video AI-generated by BJP

Lucknow, May 22 (PTI): A purported video of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai went viral on Friday in which he was heard making “abusive” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahob.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 May 2026 12:32 AM (IST)

Lucknow, May 22 (PTI): A purported video of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai went viral on Friday in which he was heard making “abusive” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahoba.

Terming the video fake and AI-generated by the BJP, Rai told PTI that he would lodge a police complaint in the matter once he reaches Lucknow.

Slamming Rai for the “abusive” remarks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that it is a deep-rooted political culture of the Congress.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "The indecent, unparliamentary and unforgivable remarks made by the Uttar Pradesh Congress president against respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposed the Congress’ deep-rooted political culture." Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the chief minister also said that earlier, too, the 'Yuvraj' of the Congress had displayed the same lack of values in his conduct and statements.

“The Congress has now reached the peak of frustration, desperation, negativity and political bankruptcy. It is no longer in a position to seek forgiveness from the people of the country,” Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief and Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary termed Rai’s comments “highly condemnable”, “unfortunate”, and reflective of the “desperate” mindset of the Congress.

In a statement issued by the BJP, Chaudhary said, “The statement constitutes an insult, not merely to the prime minister, but also to the sentiments of the country's 140 crore citizens who view the prime minister as a symbol of development, security, and dignity." The Congress must understand that while everyone has the right to dissent in a democracy, decorum and civility constitute the very soul of Indian politics, he said.

“Personal insults and derogatory remarks will only accelerate the political decline of the Congress," he said.

Chaudhary also demanded that the Congress leadership immediately issue a public apology and instruct its leaders to use restraint and dignified language.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "The Congress should be ashamed for using such deplorable language. It has crossed all limits of decency. There is a competition within the Congress to hurl abuses, and it will have to face the consequences." PTI ABN NAV ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 23 May 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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