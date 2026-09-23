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English NewsNewsIndiaAditya Thackeray Responds To Disha Salian’s Father’s Notice: ‘Never Saw Or Knew Her’

Aditya Thackeray Responds To Disha Salian’s Father’s Notice: ‘Never Saw Or Knew Her’

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 07:44 PM (IST)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray has responded to a legal notice issued by Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian, reiterating his earlier statement that he had never seen Disha Salian or knew her.

Aditya Thackeray Reiterates Earlier Statement

In his response to the legal notice, Aditya Thackeray maintained his previous position and stated that he fully stands by his claim that he had never seen Disha Salian or knew her.

The response comes after Satish Salian issued the legal notice to the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 23 Sep 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
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