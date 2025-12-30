Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that no political meaning should be drawn from his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the interaction was focused solely on issues affecting people from West Bengal.

In an exclusive conversation following the meeting, Chowdhury said he raised concerns over incidents of violence against residents of West Bengal when they travel to other states and alleged that their rights are being curtailed.

‘PM Modi Heard Me Carefully On Bengal Issues’

Chowdhury said he met the Prime Minister to highlight the difficulties faced by Bengalis outside the state. “People from West Bengal face violence when they go to other states, and their rights are taken away. I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this issue,” he said.

He added that the Prime Minister listened to his concerns attentively. “Prime Minister Modi heard my points very carefully,” the Congress leader stated, reiterating that the meeting should not be viewed through a political lens.

Targets Amit Shah Over Infiltration, Matuas

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent press conference during his Bengal visit, Chowdhury said he has been hearing talks about infiltration for years. “Amit Shah keeps talking about infiltrators. I have been hearing this for years. If infiltration is happening, why is no concrete action being taken?” he asked.

The Congress leader also raised concerns about the Matua community in West Bengal, alleging that people from the community are being removed. “This is wrong. Where will these people go?” he questioned, demanding that Amit Shah find a solution to the issue faced by the Matua community.

Chowdhury further challenged the Home Minister to disclose details on action taken against infiltrators. “Amit Shah should tell how many infiltrators have been caught and how many have been sent back,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of remaining in election mode round the clock, Chowdhury remarked that the party has no work beyond fighting elections. On corruption allegations, he said Amit Shah talks about corruption, but claimed that the BJP itself is indulging in corruption, while also alleging corruption within the Trinamool Congress.

