Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaEXCLUSIVE | No Political Meaning to My Meeting With PM Modi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Ahead Of Bengal Polls

EXCLUSIVE | No Political Meaning to My Meeting With PM Modi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Ahead Of Bengal Polls

He criticisd Amit Shah's claims about infiltration and the removal of the Matua community, demanding concrete action and solutions.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: ayeshaf | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 01:36 PM (IST)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that no political meaning should be drawn from his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the interaction was focused solely on issues affecting people from West Bengal.

In an exclusive conversation following the meeting, Chowdhury said he raised concerns over incidents of violence against residents of West Bengal when they travel to other states and alleged that their rights are being curtailed.

‘PM Modi Heard Me Carefully On Bengal Issues’

Chowdhury said he met the Prime Minister to highlight the difficulties faced by Bengalis outside the state. “People from West Bengal face violence when they go to other states, and their rights are taken away. I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this issue,” he said.

He added that the Prime Minister listened to his concerns attentively. “Prime Minister Modi heard my points very carefully,” the Congress leader stated, reiterating that the meeting should not be viewed through a political lens.

Targets Amit Shah Over Infiltration, Matuas

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent press conference during his Bengal visit, Chowdhury said he has been hearing talks about infiltration for years. “Amit Shah keeps talking about infiltrators. I have been hearing this for years. If infiltration is happening, why is no concrete action being taken?” he asked.

The Congress leader also raised concerns about the Matua community in West Bengal, alleging that people from the community are being removed. “This is wrong. Where will these people go?” he questioned, demanding that Amit Shah find a solution to the issue faced by the Matua community. 

Chowdhury further challenged the Home Minister to disclose details on action taken against infiltrators. “Amit Shah should tell how many infiltrators have been caught and how many have been sent back,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of remaining in election mode round the clock, Chowdhury remarked that the party has no work beyond fighting elections. On corruption allegations, he said Amit Shah talks about corruption, but claimed that the BJP itself is indulging in corruption, while also alleging corruption within the Trinamool Congress.

Related Video

Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment

Input By : Mohit Dubey

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengal Elections PM Modi Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Mamata Govt Abetting Infiltration, Blocking Border Fencing': Amit Shah's Poll Pitch On Bengal Visit
'Mamata Govt Abetting Infiltration, Blocking Border Fencing': Amit Shah's Poll Pitch On Bengal Visit
World
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia’s Death
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia’s Death
India
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
Cities
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Astrology 2026: Health, Career, Investments and Caution Periods Revealed for All Zodiac Signs
Astrology Forecast 2026: Home, Marriage, Career Growth and Major Economic Predictions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget