Addiction Leads Jalandhar Man Into Pakistan Territory, Detention Sparks Family’s Plea For Help

A troubling cross-border incident has left a family in Punjab anxious and desperate for answers. A man from Jalandhar, struggling with drug addiction, accidentally crossed the India–Pakistan border earlier this month and is now in the custody of Pakistani Rangers, officials confirmed.

From Jalandhar to the Pakistan Border

The man, identified as Sharanjit Singh, is a resident of Bhoypur village in Jalandhar district. According to police, he left his home on the evening of November 2 and crossed into Pakistan the same day. His disappearance went unnoticed for several days until his family filed a missing persons report on November 7, said Shahkot DSP Sukhpal Singh.

Initially, the family had no clear idea where Sharanjit had gone. That uncertainty deepened their distress—until a shocking image surfaced online weeks later.

Viral Photo Reveals Shocking Truth

The family eventually learned of Sharanjit’s whereabouts after a photograph showing him handcuffed by Pakistani Rangers went viral on social media. The image confirmed their worst fears: he had crossed the international border and was being held in Pakistan.

The news, which reached them around November 21, left the family devastated.

Friend Dropped Him Near Border, Family Says

In a conversation, Sharanjit’s parents shared new details about his last known movements. They said he was dropped off by a friend, Mandeep, at Khemkaran, a town located just four kilometres from the Pakistan border, as reported by NDTV.

When Sharanjit failed to return home, his parents repeatedly questioned Mandeep about their son’s whereabouts. For several days, he allegedly misled them before finally admitting that he had left Sharanjit near the border town.

By the time the truth emerged, it was already too late.

BSF Probe Confirms Border Crossing

Following the missing persons complaint, local police alerted the Border Security Force (BSF). Shahkot SHO Balwinder Singh said that the BSF sought details about Sharanjit, and it was during this process that authorities confirmed he had crossed into Pakistan.

Sharanjit’s family painted a painful picture of his recent life. They said he had been a wrestler for nearly a decade, but his life took a turn in 2024, when he became addicted to drugs.

According to his relatives, his addiction led to frequent arguments at home and strained family relationships. His elder brother has been living in the US for the past eight years, while his sister is currently studying in Punjab.

The family also revealed that an FIR had earlier been lodged against Sharanjit in connection with a brawl. He was released from jail on October 17, just weeks before the border incident.

Family Appeals for His Safe Return

With Sharanjit now detained across the border, his family has made an emotional appeal to the central government, urging authorities to intervene and ensure his safe return to India.