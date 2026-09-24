Actor Nani seeks Telangana CM's help to attend film premiere over crowd management concerns

Hyderabad, Sep 23 (PTI): Popular Telugu actor Nani has sought Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's help to facilitate his visit to a theatre at the RTC X Roads for the premiere of his new film 'The Paradise' on Wednesday, assuring that he would follow all safety guidelines over crowd management.

Appreciating Nani's commitment to safety, the chief minister suggested he submit an official application to the concerned police station.

However, Nani and his team have not submitted an application for his visit to the theatre, police said.

"He (Nani) has not submitted any requisition to the inspector of Chikkadpally police station. No one approached police in this regard," an officer said.

Sources in Nani's team said he is unlikely to visit the theatre for the premiere scheduled for Wednesday night.

Nani's request assumes significance as a woman died and her son was severely injured in a stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' at Sandhya Theatre at the RTC X Roads here in December 2024.

In a post on X addressed to the chief minister, Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and state police, Nani said, for him, cinema has always been about watching it together with people who love it just as much as he does.

In Hyderabad, the experience of watching the movie with the audience at RTC X Roads has a special place, he said.

The RTC X Roads in Hyderabad has been iconic for cinema viewing. "I would love to visit a theatre at RTC X Roads for #TheParadise premiere show (23rd Sept) and experience the film with our audience, the very people we made it for. I believe the ultimate satisfaction of making a film lies in sitting among the audience and experiencing their response to it," said Nani, whose real name is Naveen Babu.

Assuring that he and other film crew members would follow all necessary protocols and safety guidelines, he expressed hope that the chief minister would consider his request.

In response, Revanth Reddy lauded Nani's commitment to safety guidelines and his new film -- directed by talented young Telangana director Odela Srikanth.

"To ensure seamless crowd management and public safety, please submit an official application to the designated local police station. The concerned team will review the application and take a decision accordingly. @TelanganaDGP," the chief minister said.

Thanking the chief minister for his prompt response, Nani said he completely understands the importance of public safety, especially in view of the arrangements for the mega event of immersion of Ganesh idols scheduled to take place on September 25.

He said he and his team would not want to add any burden to the police department or cause any inconvenience to the ongoing arrangements.

He said he will abide by the police's final decision. If there are any complications from a safety or crowd-management perspective, he and his team will completely understand and be happy to skip the visit, Nani added.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Wednesday evening said, in view of Ganesh festival arrangements, it was "very" difficult to make security arrangements for such an event (the actor's visit to the theatre).

Earlier, DGP C V Anand also pointed to the ongoing Ganesh idol immersions across the state, especially in Hussain Sagar lake here.

He also referred to the stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' at Sandhya Theatre at the RTC X Roads here in December 2024.

In a post on 'X', the DGP said, "RTC X Roads, being close by, will be packed with vehicles and crowds. While appreciating your desire, I will have to consult Hyderabad city police whether they can manage the event and be able to deploy the force required, especially in light of what happened about two years ago and the stampede which followed, in which a lady died and a child got permanently incapacitated." PTI VVK SJR ARB

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(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)