Act Firmly Against Land Mafia, Strongmen: CM Yogi Adityanath At Janata Darshan In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to take stern action against "strongmen and mafia" accused of illegally occupying land.

The Chief Minister issued these instructions while hearing public grievances during a 'Janata Darshan' programme at the Gorakhnath temple here. He assured the public that the government would not spare anyone found forcibly seizing property.

According to an official statement, the chief minister met people at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium. He interacted with visitors, handed their applications to the concern officials and instructed them to ensure quality and satisfactory disposal of all issues.

"Do not worry. Every problem will be resolved. The government will extend all possible help," Adityanath told the complainants.

For land-related disputes, Adityanath instructed officials to take strict legal action. In family dispute matters, the chief minister asked officials to engage with both parties to explore amicable solutions.

On applications seeking financial aid for medical treatment, Adityanath assured that a lack of funds would not hinder healthcare.

He directed officials to expedite hospital estimates and forward them to the government for assistance from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, the statement added.

