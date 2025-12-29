Act Firmly Against Land Mafia, Strongmen: CM Yogi Adityanath At Janata Darshan In Gorakhpur

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAct Firmly Against Land Mafia, Strongmen: CM Yogi Adityanath At Janata Darshan In Gorakhpur

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against land mafia and strongmen during Janata Darshan, assuring swift resolution of grievances and support for medical aid.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 02:51 PM (IST)
Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to take stern action against "strongmen and mafia" accused of illegally occupying land.

The Chief Minister issued these instructions while hearing public grievances during a 'Janata Darshan' programme at the Gorakhnath temple here. He assured the public that the government would not spare anyone found forcibly seizing property.

According to an official statement, the chief minister met people at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium. He interacted with visitors, handed their applications to the concern officials and instructed them to ensure quality and satisfactory disposal of all issues.

"Do not worry. Every problem will be resolved. The government will extend all possible help," Adityanath told the complainants.

For land-related disputes, Adityanath instructed officials to take strict legal action. In family dispute matters, the chief minister asked officials to engage with both parties to explore amicable solutions.

On applications seeking financial aid for medical treatment, Adityanath assured that a lack of funds would not hinder healthcare.

He directed officials to expedite hospital estimates and forward them to the government for assistance from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, the statement added.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 02:51 PM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh CM Gorakhpur News YOGI ADITYANATH Janata Darshan Land Mafia Action
