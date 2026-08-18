Absconding accused in Thane firing bid case held at Delhi airport

Thane, Aug 17 (PTI): Officials of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate on Monday intercepted and detained the absconding accused, Akhtar Kasamali Merchant, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, an officer said.

Merchant, wanted in connection with a 2023 extortion and attempted murder case, was taken into custody following the issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) and an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him.

The case dates back to October 13, 2023, when an unidentified man entered the International Baking Company in Mira Road of Thane district. The assailant pulled out a pistol and attempted to open fire. Although the attempt failed, the suspect was captured on CCTV, leading to the identification of the network involved.

Following the investigation, the Kashimira Police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

As Merchant's active role in the conspiracy came to light during the probe, authorities secured an NBW and subsequently issued a Red Corner Notice to track his movements internationally.

Central immigration authorities intercepted Merchant at IGI Airport at 12:24 pm on August 17. Following his detention, he was produced before the Patiala House Court.

"We moved the Patiala House Court immediately after the detention, requesting custody to transfer the accused back to Maharashtra for further investigation under MCOCA. The court considered our submission and granted a 5-day transit remand until August 22, 2026," stated Assistant Police Inspector (API) Yogesh Kale of the Kashimira Police Station.

The Patiala House Court directed the police team to produce Merchant before the Special Judge of the (MCOCA) court in Thane upon arrival in Maharashtra.

The Kashimira Police are bringing the accused back to Maharashtra to unveil the larger conspiracy, he added. PTI COR NSK

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