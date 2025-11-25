ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025: The ABP Network’s ‘Southern Rising’ Summit returned this year with a renewed focus on showcasing South India’s expanding economic influence, social progress, and leadership in innovation. Speaking at the summit, ABP Network Director Dhruba Mukherjee emphasised the need to acknowledge and amplify the region’s achievements. Pointing to a consistent rise in the South’s economic output, he noted, “If we look at GDP growth over the past few years, the South recorded 10% while the rest of India grew at 8%. That additional two percent has effectively made the region about 50% richer in terms of performance.”

South’s Growth Story Needs Global Attention

Mukherjee stressed that this momentum should be recognised not only within India but across the world. Reflecting on the summit’s origins, he said, “it is an important to celebrate the success of south, tell story of south to the rest of world. Three years back, the idea of Southern Rising Summit conceived and born in Chennai. We are happy to be back to south.”

A Region Defined By Strong Social Indicators

In his address, Mukherjee pointed to a striking contrast: while the South has “underperformed” in certain metrics like population growth, it outshines other regions in vital human development indicators. He observed, “The South’s economic development and social indicators are far ahead of the rest of India. The region leads in literacy and healthcare. Yet, in some ways, the South has underperformed compared to the rest of the country — with the lowest infant mortality rate and lowest fertility rate, which is reducing its population. The lows of the South are also its highs. That is the paradox.”

He added that India must ensure that progress is rewarded, not discouraged: “So, the future process should be rewarding achievement not penalising achievement.”

South India At Heart Of ‘Viksit Bharat’

Underscoring its strategic role in India’s ambitions, Mukherjee said, “South is powering vikist Bharat dream. Furture powered by south.”



The summit reaffirmed ABP Network’s commitment to telling the South’s story — one defined not just by economic strength, but by social resilience, innovation, and a forward-looking vision.