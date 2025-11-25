Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSouth India’s Success Must Be Celebrated, Says ABP Network’s Dhruba Mukherjee At Southern Rising 2025

South India’s Success Must Be Celebrated, Says ABP Network’s Dhruba Mukherjee At Southern Rising 2025

At ABP Network’s Southern Rising Summit, Dhruba Mukherjee highlights South India’s economic edge and calls for recognition, not penalties, for its progress.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025: The ABP Network’s ‘Southern Rising’ Summit returned this year with a renewed focus on showcasing South India’s expanding economic influence, social progress, and leadership in innovation. Speaking at the summit, ABP Network Director Dhruba Mukherjee emphasised the need to acknowledge and amplify the region’s achievements. Pointing to a consistent rise in the South’s economic output, he noted, “If we look at GDP growth over the past few years, the South recorded 10% while the rest of India grew at 8%. That additional two percent has effectively made the region about 50% richer in terms of performance.”

South’s Growth Story Needs Global Attention

Mukherjee stressed that this momentum should be recognised not only within India but across the world. Reflecting on the summit’s origins, he said, “it is an important to celebrate the success of south, tell story of south to the rest of world. Three years back, the idea of Southern Rising Summit conceived and born in Chennai. We are happy to be back to south.”

 

A Region Defined By Strong Social Indicators

In his address, Mukherjee pointed to a striking contrast: while the South has “underperformed” in certain metrics like population growth, it outshines other regions in vital human development indicators. He observed, “The South’s economic development and social indicators are far ahead of the rest of India. The region leads in literacy and healthcare. Yet, in some ways, the South has underperformed compared to the rest of the country — with the lowest infant mortality rate and lowest fertility rate, which is reducing its population. The lows of the South are also its highs. That is the paradox.”

He added that India must ensure that progress is rewarded, not discouraged: “So, the future process should be rewarding achievement not penalising achievement.”

South India At Heart Of ‘Viksit Bharat’

Underscoring its strategic role in India’s ambitions, Mukherjee said, “South is powering vikist Bharat dream. Furture powered by south.”

The summit reaffirmed ABP Network’s commitment to telling the South’s story — one defined not just by economic strength, but by social resilience, innovation, and a forward-looking vision.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Udhayanidhi Stalin Dhruba Mukherjee Southern Rising Summit 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Cities
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
Cities
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Bihar
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
Advertisement

Videos

Flag Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Saffron Flag to be Hoisted on Ram Temple, PM Modi to Lead Ceremony
Breaking: Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as India’s 53rd Chief Justice, To Serve Till Feb 2027
Breaking: Twin Suicide Blasts Hit Peshawar FC Headquarters, Casualties Feared in Major Attack
Breaking: Human-Bomb Attack Destroys Security Gate in Pakistan, Highlights Deep Terror Nexus
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget